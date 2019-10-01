Bill Moon said it perfectly a couple of years ago about the city’s traditional football rivalries (sorry, Santa Fe Indian School) — it’s not much of a rivalry when one team dominates it.
But when one of those two, Santa Fe High or Capital, rises to the challenge against the St. Michael’s Horsemen, it becomes clear this city becomes energized.
Last weekend’s Horsemen-Demons game was one for the ages. The stands at Ivan Head Stadium were three-quarters full, and both sides were into the game. That’s mainly because this was one of those times that the Horsemen hadn’t wrapped up the win by the half. Heck, there were literal fireworks this time, thanks to the pregame festivities. And the fireworks kept coming until Rico Gurule’s falling catch of Lucas Coriz’s 18-touchdown pass completed a 32-28 Horsemen win. It was the kind of atmosphere that reminded everybody how special a city rivalry game can be, and it’s been missing for years.
If anything, this year was a reminder of how fun a Horsemen-Demons, Horsemen-Jaguars or Demons-Jaguars contests can be. Sure, last weekend was great football drama, but the Capital-St. Michael’s game Sept. 14 had its own storyline as two teams desperate for a win had to contend with an annoying and lingering thunderstorm that ruined what promised to be a good game.
When’s the last time we could say that? The history book indicates the last time all three games were decided by one score or less was 2005, when Capital won the city championship.
The thing is, Santa Fe High went 0-10 that year while Capital was 4-7 and reached the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
And what about St. Michael’s? The Horsemen were 9-4 and reached the Class 3A semifinals — you know, the usual.
It helps when the teams are respectable, as is the case this season (don’t let a 1-3 mark at St. Michael’s fool you). Capital is a competitive lot under Moon, and Andrew Martinez is doing a wonderful job at getting the Demons back on solid footing just before they head back to 6A. But don’t think that changing classes will slow down the program’s progress.
And St. Michael’s is St. Michael’s. What more needs to be said about that?
Here is something to think about: The city never has seen all three teams make it to the state playoffs in the same year.
There is a chance, albeit a very small one, that it could happen this year. Capital and Santa Fe High have key games this weekend: Capital entertains Portales, the No. 1 team in 4A, while the Demons take on the 5-1 Aztec Tigers.
If they both win this weekend, that will go a long way toward strengthening their résumés and getting a potential at-large bid.
Of course, there is the challenge of beating Albuquerque Del Norte in the district, but it’s a possibility.
If they both do that, then the
Nov. 1 Demons-Jaguars game will be for the district title. That’s a lot of ifs but it’s more plausible than it has been in the past.
But could you imagine what the atmosphere would be like for that game? Electric wouldn’t even begin to describe it.