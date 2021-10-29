Hersch Wilson has been around long enough at Santa Fe Prep to know when one of his teams has the goods to win it all.
He also has a pretty decent feel for when they don’t.
After an 11-win regular season helped the Blue Griffins to a district title and the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A-3A state tournament, the longtime coach realized his current crop of players had what it takes to win the school’s fourth state championship.
“I think they definitely have the potential to do it,” Wilson said after Friday’s 4-0 win at home over Monte del Sol in the state quarterfinals. “I think we lack, sometimes, the discipline to play the game we want to play, and we need to work on that a little bit. Mostly it’s mental now.”
Prep (12-2-1) advances to next week’s semifinals where it will host either No. 3 seed New Mexico Military Institute or No. 6 St. Michael’s. Those two play Saturday in Roswell.
The other half of the bracket has top-seeded Sandia Prep, which lost to Santa Fe Prep during the regular season and slipped behind the Blue Griffins to No. 2 in the latest MaxPreps rankings, hosting Santa Fe’s Tierra Encantada, the No. 8 seed.
Wilson admitted he knows next to nothing about NMMI — “I know they’re too far away for me to drive and watch them [Saturday],” he said, but he wasn’t overly concerned about who lines up when the Blue Griffins take the field Tuesday afternoon.
For Wilson, it’s all about managing the players under his watch.
“You coach, but in soccer, once you’re on the field, it’s up to them,” he said. “It’s not like football or basketball. There’s not much a coach can do to change the game. Giving them that accountability right now is important.”
The Griffins got all the scoring they would need in the eighth minute when sophomore Yuto Oketani found the back of the net with a line drive shot outside the box. It was followed four minutes later by a goal from captain Mike Vimont.
That 2-0 cushion held up the rest of the half, and it wasn’t a good one as far as Prep was concerned. The passing wasn’t as crisp and some of the on-field decisions left the coaches frustrated.
“Well, it wasn’t our best first half but we still got the win,” Wilson said. “Sometimes these games take on a physical element, and this one did.”
Things did get chippy in the second half as Monte del Sol battled to stay in it. Oketani scored again in the 50th minute, then a mistake by the Dragons’ defense led to an own goal moments later to take the air out of the game.
The only question was whether Prep would be able to preserve its shutout. It did, thanks to the steady play of the defense. The highlight-reel moment came in stoppage time at the end of regulation when Monte del Sol’s Josue Arreloa drove in from the left side and delivered a knee-high liner that was stopped just before it found the end line.
“You know, at this point it’s not about winning some games 10-0,” Wilson said. “It’s the little things that lead to wins. We have another game to play and another chance to win that championship. We’ll see.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.