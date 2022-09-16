Less is more.
That is the philosophy the Santa Fe Prep cross-country program has adopted this season.
In a sport in which some programs churn out the mileage during practice, the Blue Griffins are taking a different approach under their first-year co-head coaches, the husband-and-wife team of Matt and Lis Desmond.
They are mixing and matching a running program that focuses less on running 3-6 miles per day and more on strength and interval training as well as improving flexibility, especially on body parts that take a pounding when running a 5-kilometer course.
Lis Desmond said the team’s training varies from runner to runner, taking into account a variety of factors. She added it’s not that different from what she sees at programs like Los Alamos and Rio Rancho, as well as other college programs.
“Health equals success,” she said. “Each kid is an individual, and each kid is different. You can’t put a kid into a program they’re not ready for. It’s OK to have a kid who didn’t run over the summer and meet them where they are and develop them as an athlete.”
The results have been fruitful so far, as the Prep girls have won team titles at the Academy for Technology and the Classics Invitational on Sept. 3 and the Albuquerque Bosque Classic Invite on Sept. 10. Meanwhile, the boys team nabbed a third-place finish at Bosque and are making strides.
It has runners optimistic they can contend for a blue trophy, if not a podium, once the state meet commences in November at Albuquerque Academy.
Junior Bella Caldwell said she was not surprised by the program’s strong start, especially on the girls side.
“I expected it,” Caldwell said. “We have tons of talented people on this team. Last year, I was the fifth runner, and that was great for me. Now we have people who are super fast, and I’m the eight runner now, which I think is awesome because I am not looking to be that fast.”
If that happens, the runners won’t be hesitant to credit the Desmonds’ training philosophy. The Desmonds have coached together for more than 20 straight years, having spent time at Desert Academy before the school shut down in 2020.
They were a part of Prep’s middle-school program for the past two seasons before taking over for Laura LewAllen, who earned the District 2-3A coach of the year title and helped the girls team to a runner-up finish at state in 2021.
Matt Desmond said he and Lis are merely an extension of a traditionally strong program that began in the mid-1990s under June Dickinson and continued with Jody LeFever and LewAllen. They are off to a good start, with 11 boys and girls runners each, giving them depth and competition.
Matt said the most important goal for he and his wife is to make sure the runners are healthy throughout the seasons while also preparing them to be at their peak come the district and state meets.
“Lis and I are very aware of how important it is to keep them healthy and hold them back a little,” Matt said. “We’re pleased with where they are.”
The Desmonds, though, bring a different coaching and training style. Yes, there are days in which the Blue Griffins hit the trails and run 3 to 5 miles on various trails around the city. But they are interspersed with yoga and strength exercises designed to strengthen areas of the lower body that take the most strain while running.
Lis Desmond said they focus on helping minimize the occurrence of shin splints and IT-band injuries — a common theme for runners. They also add a couple of days of weight training to the runners’ regimen, as well.
Junior Bella Caldwell said she has never felt stronger, and she doesn’t feel worn down. That was something she said the team struggled with down the stretch last year, even though the team won the District 2-3A title and brought home a runner-up trophy the following week.
“This year, I feel a lot stronger,” Caldwell said. “I do think that people are seeing improvement, timewise.”
Of course, it helps to have talent. The girls team returned its top three finishers and all but one of its scoring five from last year. Leading the way is freshman Sophia Bair, who was eighth at the state meet but has finishes of second and first to start the season.
Her winning time of 20 minutes, 43.50 seconds at the Bosque meet is the fastest in 3A and the fourth fastest in the state. She led a parade of Blue Griffins at their most recent meet, as they took four of the first five places and bested Class 4A Pojoaque Valley by a 36-38 count.
Junior Arianna Giannelli said the team spent much of the summer training together, and the benefits showed right off the bat. This is the first year Giannelli is competing in cross-country, but she learned a lot about what training was about.
“It’s very hard; running is never easy,” Giannelli said. “A ‘nice, easy run’ is always difficult because running is not an easy sport to begin with.”
It’s a different story for the boys side, as the Desmonds said many of them spent the summer working, so they didn’t get the chance to train together. Having lost four seniors from a team that placed sixth at state, Matt Desmond said the group is a work in progress.
Returning senior Gabe Cordova has helped with the transition. He is one of three seniors — along with Ian Olson and Shrey Poshiya — Prep can count upon to provide leadership for a relatively inexperienced squad. Cordova said the boys team has bought into the Desmonds’ philosophy and he feels the team is capable of challenging the likes of St. Michael’s, Zuni, Tohatchi and Santa Fe Indian School.
“We kinda know how the season will go,” Cordova said. “Something we like to show the younger kids is that the season is going to start slow; it’s going to feel like you’re not where you want to be. At some point, if you keep the right mindset, you will get there.”
It’s about working smarter, not just harder.