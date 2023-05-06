ALBUQUERQUE — The self-described luckiest guy in the world walked off into the sunset Saturday.
Fittingly, he did so with a tear in his eye and a trophy in his hands.
Ralph Bolton officially retired as Santa Fe Prep’s tennis coach Saturday, saying adios to 30 amazing years and a lifetime’s worth of memories. His going-away present was a second-place trophy after guiding the Blue Griffins to the championship round of the Class 4A State Tournament at the Jerry Cline Tennis Center.
As his team posed for pictures in a post-match ceremony, Bolton stood quietly to the side until prodded into the fray by his players and their parents.
“He’s never been about himself, always humble and putting the attention on other people,” says Bolton’s stepson, Jonas Anderson-Joyner.
A Prep senior who played his final few matches for his dad this week, Anderson-Joyner raved about the influence the man played in his life. He also shared timeless stories of one of Bolton’s greatest gifts: His generosity with time and attention.
“Oh, wow, there’s so much I’ll miss playing for my dad,” Anderson-Joyner says. “Really, the most is probably just spending time together. Not necessarily talking about tennis, but life and what we think about random things. As I get older, those are the things I’m going to hold onto.”
There’s no real timetable for naming Bolton’s successor, not that it matters. The man was a legend whose legacy will live forever at a school that values individual growth and fosters independent thinking.
One look at Bolton tells you he has mastered both of those things. From his hipster haircut to the indefinable way he carries himself, his very persona screams West Coast surfer-guy cool, while his personality is a textbook example of laid back friendliness.
Bolton says it’s the relationships he’s built over the years he’ll remember most. It’s the players he once coached who have grown into their 40s, a handful of whom he calls some of his closest friends. Of those, a few have had their own kids play for him.
“And it’s the friendships I’ve had with opposing coaches, opposing players, the respect we’ve grown to have for one another that’s so special to me,” he says, pausing for just a moment to reflect on summarizing three decades into a few sentences. “I mean, it’s been fun to watch and so enjoyable to experience. I’ll say this a lot, but I’ve been very fortunate. I’m very lucky.”
So why step away now?
Simple, he says.
“Well, I’m tired,” Bolton says. “During these two-and-a-half, three months, it’s just too much. I’m going to be 68 soon, and if I don’t look it, I feel it this time of year. I just need to take a different approach and pace myself.”
Anyone who knows Bolton knows he can’t go more than a minute or two without bringing up Case, a half-boxer, half-lab dog who grew to 85 pounds and was, for all intents and purposes, attached to Bolton’s hip for 14 years.
Joe Butler has run the New Mexico Activities Association’s tennis tournament for as long as anyone can remember. Dogs, he says, are not allowed at the Jerry Cline courts. That rule drew an exception when it came to Case, a pup who was considered as much a part of Prep’s roster as any of the players.
“He was attached to my hip his entire life, he was my shadow at these events and with me 24/7,” Bolton says.
Case died last November. He is forever enshrined with a memorial at the Santa Fe Tennis and Swim Club where Bolton is the director of tennis.
“That dog,” Anderson-Joyner says with tears in his eyes, “was the thing that brought our family together. There’s a picture of me with that dog when I was around 12. He just kind of, you know, broke down a lot of barriers.”
Bolton married Anderson-Joyner’s mom, beloved Santa Fe Prep English instructor Breshaun Joyner, six years ago. Bolton credits Case with preparing him for life as a family man.
“He taught me how to take care of another being,” Bolton says. “I was single at the time we found one another and I learned a great many lessons from him.”
Bolton grew up in New Hampshire and played college tennis at UNH. One of the few lessons he learned in his first marriage was seeing someone pick a profession they truly enjoyed. In that case, it was his ex-wife’s participation in dressage.
“I mean, how novel,” Bolton says. “Me, I love hitting a tennis ball, so teaching tennis and coaching it, being the director of it at my club, it’s a total fulfillment of a love in life. Now, would I rather be out there playing instead of coaching? God, yes. It’s so much easier.”
Bolton has spent decades bouncing around New Mexico, teaching and coaching the sport. He recalls the day he was introduced to Case while coaching at Santa Fe High. The pup was just a month old and was in training to be an assistance dog.
Three months later while playing at a tournament in Taos, the woman who was trying to train Case called Bolton to say the dog had failed the program and needed a home.
“It was July, it’s hot and I’m not playing well, and I tell myself that if I lose this next set I’m going to go get that dog right now,” he recalls. “I played awful and lost 6-1. It turned out to be the best loss of my life because that night I had a dog.”
Years later he met Joyner and the rest was complete. In Jonas, he found a son, in Breshaun he found a beloved partner.
As Anderson-Joyner got older, he and Bolton started a ritual of making breakfast burritos the day of a match, then talking about everything except tennis on the way out the door. Sometimes it’s life, others it’s education, others it’s sharing one another’s thoughts about random subjects.
“Like I say,” Bolton says, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I’ve got beauty in my life, I’ve had so many fulfilling relationships with players and people, and I have all those breakfast burrito moments. Life, it’s complete.”