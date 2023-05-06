ALBUQUERQUE — The self-described luckiest guy in the world walked off into the sunset Saturday.

Fittingly, he did so with a tear in his eye and a trophy in his hands.

Ralph Bolton officially retired as Santa Fe Prep’s tennis coach Saturday, saying adios to 30 amazing years and a lifetime’s worth of memories. His going-away present was a second-place trophy after guiding the Blue Griffins to the championship round of the Class 4A State Tournament at the Jerry Cline Tennis Center.

