Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 6, Las Vegas Robertson 1
What happened: The Cardinals opened the District 2 1A-3A matchup with hopes of an upset, opening scoring with a goal in the fifth minute. Prep set about erasing that notion at Sun Mountain Field, as it scored six unanswered goals. Four came in the first half to make it 4-1. Blue Griffins head coach Hersch Wilson said his team played much more inspired after a slow start. “We kinda got our stuff together and really found out that we’re a pretty fast team when we want to play,” Wilson said.
Top players: Senior Mike Vimont recorded his straight hat trick for Prep, while Jack Tingler added two.
What’s next: Prep (5-2-1 overall, 1-0 in 2 1A-3A) steps away from district play when it takes on Monte del Sol on Thursday at home. Robertson (2-9-1, 0-1) also has a nondistrict home match Thursday against Pojoaque Valley.
St. Michael’s 4, Moriarty 0
What happened: The Horsemen are learning to put their shots on frame, but now they need to learn placement. St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert said his team had 15 shots on goal, but some of them from point-blank range went right to the Pintos’ goalkeeper. Still, the Horsemen led 2-0 at the half and were never threatened in a nondistrict match at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. “It’s the boys getting used to being in the right position,” Feldewert said. “Now, they just need to calm themselves down and not just send the ball to the goal.”
Top players: Aiden Fairchild was productive, as he had a goal and two assists to lead the Horsemen. Oliver Rosales added a pair of goals, and Trevor Erickson opened the scoring in the 12th minute.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (6-4-1) head to Socorro to take on the Warriors on Friday afternoon.
Girls soccer
Las Vegas Robertson 6, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: Injuries are creeping up on the Blue Griffins, especially on the back line, and it had co-head coaches Rennae Ross and Todd Kurth juggling the lineup in a District 2 1A-3A match in Las Vegas. The Lady Cardinals took advantage of that and built a 3-0 lead at the half. Ross said some of her players who are still learning the game are getting a baptism by fire because of the injuries. “We’re throwing anybody in there who’s a body,” Ross said. “They’re learning as they get out there, and there are so many decisions to make in a soccer match by each player. I get girls asking, ‘Should I do this or should I do that?’ The answer is just ‘yes,’ because you will only know from playing.”
Top players: Amber Doss scored four goals for the Lady Cardinals to lead the way. Meanwhile, eighth grader Maya Crawford recorded 12 saves in goal for the Blue Griffins.
What’s next: Robertson (5-4-2 overall, 1-1 in 2 1A-3A) takes on nondistrict foe Pojoaque Valley on Thursday at home. Prep returns to Las Vegas on Saturday to take on the Lady Dons.
Volleyball
Monte del Sol 3, Pecos 2
What happened: The Lady Dragons grew up a little in the face of adversity after dropping the first two games to the Lady Panthers in a nondistrict match in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium. Smart hitting and an improved defense helped Monte del Sol rally for a 22-25, 20-25, 25-11, 27-25, 15-10 win. “Even though Game 4 was closer, we were playing more as a team and with more confidence,” Lady Dragons head coach Chela Butler said.
Top players: Senior Daisy Ortiz had a strong all-around performance with 25 assists, 19 digs and 10 kills. Krista Terrazas added 16 digs and 13 kills. Xandra Zubia served exceptionally in Game 3, and led to 30 services points with five aces to go with three kills. Alegre Vierra had 15 digs on the defensive side.
What’s next: Monte del Sol host Peñasco on Thursday in a nondistrict match at Christian Life Academy. Pecos (3-5) travels to West Las Vegas on Thursday.
St. Michael’s 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The young Blue Griffins opened District 2-3A play with a tough matchup with the Lady Horsemen in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium, but Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta saw his team hang tough as St. Michael’s won 25-17, 25-17, 25-19. Bhakta said the team’s inexperience showed with certain rotations as the Blue Griffins tried to stop Lady Horsemen runs. That was especially true in Game 3, as Prep found itself down 10-0 before chipping away at the margin. “We started making a comeback, and in the end, we had a big rally,” Bhakta said. “Balls were not dropping, the girls started getting confidence back again and we were starting to hit again. It’s just that mindset needs to be played every single time.”
Top players: Sophomore Nicole Gonzales led Prep with nine kills and added a block, while senior Emma Anderson had 10 assists. Lauren McHorse chipped in with five kills. Sophia Rivera had a pair of aces, while Emery Kurth recorded two blocks.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (9-2 overall, 1-0 in 2-3A) plays Thursday night at Raton in a 2-3A match. Prep (5-6, 0-1) entertains Navajo Prep on Tuesday for a home nondistrict match.
