Boys soccer
Sandia Prep 2, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The visiting Blue Griffins pushed the Class 1A/3A state tournament's top seed to the brink in Tuesday's semifinals in Albuquerque. Playing with the wind at their backs in the blustery first half, the Griffins (5-4) used a 4-3-3 formation to try and generate offense. It didn't work as the Sundevils packed in their defense to preserve the shutout. The Sundevils got the break they needed early on, scoring the lone goal of the first half on a corner kick and adding an insurance goal in the second half.
Standouts: Santa Fe Prep keeper Xander Hnasko saved 13 shots, keeping the Griffins in the game. He and fellow seniors Luke Trevisani and Sebastian Schriber played well, Prep coach Hersch Wilson said. "These are kids who play a game and to them, losing feels like the end of the world," Wilson said. "The sun will come up tomorrow, but the way they played left no complaints. They played hard."
What’s next: Sandia Prep advances to Thursday's championship game to face No. 3 Bosque, a 2-1 winner over New Mexico Military Institute in Tuesday's other semifinal. Santa Fe Prep's season is complete.
Girls basketball
Los Lunas 69, Capital 34
What happened: A solid second quarter for Capital gave way to an offensive dry spell in the second half as the Jaguars dropped their third straight game, this time a lopsided loss to the Tigers on the road. Capital managed just nine points in the second half after trailing 35-25 at the half. The second quarter was the best segment of Capital's night as they were outscored 17-15 in the period.
Standouts: Rebecca Sorensen was once again the Jaguars' top offensive threat. The starting post is averaging a double-double this season and in Tuesday's game she had a team-high 12 points.
What’s next: Now 1-3 overall and 1-2 District 5-5A, Capital will play at Cleveland on Saturday.
Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 68, Coronado 43
What happened: In Gallina, the redemption tour for the Dragons has officially begun. Still smarting from a loss to McCurdy in the district final last season, they returned their entire roster in hopes of righting a perceived wrong from the 2019-20 season. “These guys have been ready to go for a long, long time,” said Dragons coach Ralph Casaus. Monte never trailed after the early part of the opening quarter, getting double-figure scoring from three players.
Standouts: Brayan Roybal had a team-high 19 points for Monte, followed by 17 from Keith Montoya and 12 from Kevin Enriquez. Montoya is the lone newcomer to the active roster, having sat out last season after transferring from Santa Fe High.
What's next: Monte del Sol (1-0) heads to Albuquerque on Thursday to play Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Classical.
