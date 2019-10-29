Volleyball
Santa Fe Prep 3, Santa Fe Indian School 2
What happened: The Lady Braves started strong, but the Blue Griffins finished stronger in a District 2-3A match Tuesday in the Pueblo Pavilion. With the 13-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-16, 15-9 win, Prep improved to 5-4 and secured third place in the district. SFIS dominated Game 1, but never could deliver the knockout punch. The Blue Griffins did, though, with a 10-0 run to overcome a 9-5 deficit in the finale.
Standouts: Prep libero Rafaella Marks served the last 10 points of the match to preserve the win. SFIS was led by the strong hitting and serving of Mia Haceesa and Cameron Conners.
What’s next: Prep (10-9 overall, 5-4 in 2-3A) finishes the regular season against Raton on Thursday. SFIS (6-14, 4-6) will play in the 2-3A tournament next week.
Monte del Sol 3, McCurdy 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons made “senior night” a good night in a 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of the Lady Bobcats in a 2-2A match in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The win keeps Monte del Sol right behind Desert Academy and sets up the regular-season finale between the two teams as a battle for first place. The Lady Wildcats win the district title with a win, while the Lady Dragons (16-3, 4-1) can force a playoff.
Standouts: Emi Fukuda had 16 kills, seven digs and five aces to lead Monte del Sol. Jamie Lujan had seven kills and six blocks. Kayla Sanchez recorded 25 assists and Daisy Ortiz delivered nine digs.
What’s next: The Lady Dragons-Lady Wildcats match is in Fort Marcy Complex on Friday. McCurdy (4-12, 1-4) entertains Tierra Encantada Wednesday with a chance to lock up third.
