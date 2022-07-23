It might be called the Little League West Regional Home Run Derby, but it might as well be re-named in honor of Santa Fe Little League.
For the second straight year, a player from Santa Fe Little League took home the regional crown. Nadia Cedillo, a member of the league’s Junior Softball All-Star team that is still playing, won the West Regional softball crown in Seattle on Saturday after hitting nine home runs in the finals to down a field of nine participants from across the West.
With the win, Cedillo will take part in the national derby during the Little League World Series for Majors Baseball at Williamsport, Pa., set for Aug. 17-28. She follows in the footsteps of teammate Jaslene Ramirez, who won the West Regional in 2021 and was among eight finalists at the national competition last August.
Maria Cedillo, Nadia’s mother and the head coach of the local league’s Junior Softball team, said she was near tears watching the finals via FaceTime while the rest of the team waited for the website livestream that was minutes behind while at an Albuquerque restaurant. The team had just completed a 16-0 win over Three Rivers Little League of Colorado in the consolation bracket of the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament.
Maria didn't reveal her tears, she said, because she didn’t want to tip the rest of the team off about her daughter’s championship performance.
“We all had tears in our eyes,” Maria said. “Leah [Gutierrez], who has played with her since she was 4, she was crying and the girls were hugging each other. When I asked, ‘Why are you crying?’ She said, ‘I’m just so proud of her.’ ”
Nadia was the first batter in the opening round, thanks to her hitting 46 home runs in the local derby held by Santa Fe Little League in the spring. She smacked 10 homes runs to put her in the lead, then added eight more in the second round to have the highest total.
Maria said her daughter had a clear tell she felt confident about how she was going to do after that first round.
“She had a smile,” Maria said.
Nadia advanced to the finals with eight home runs, then smashed nine home runs as the first hitter. Her opponent only managed two.
As great of an accomplish that was, Nadia knows her job is not yet complete. She asked her mom if there was any way to get her back to Albuquerque in time to play with her teammates in the regional tournament Sunday.
The Santa Fe All-Stars take on Shreveport, La., in an elimination game at noon, but Nadia’s flight is scheduled to arrive at 12:30 p.m., Maria said. If Santa Fe wins that game, it takes on the Eagle Pass-Maverick County (Texas)/Columbus (Texas) loser at 3 p.m.
“We tried every which way possible [to get Nadia to Albuquerque sooner],” Maria said. “I contemplated getting her on a plane to Denver and I would travel up there to get her and drive her back. I just told her, ‘It’s OK. Let’s see what can happen.’”