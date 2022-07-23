It might be called the Little League West Regional Home Run Derby, but it might as well be re-named in honor of Santa Fe Little League.

For the second straight year, a player from Santa Fe Little League took home the regional crown. Nadia Cedillo, a member of the league’s Junior Softball All-Star team that is still playing, won the West Regional softball crown in Seattle on Saturday after hitting nine home runs in the finals to down a field of nine participants from across the West.

With the win, Cedillo will take part in the national derby during the Little League World Series for Majors Baseball at Williamsport, Pa., set for Aug. 17-28. She follows in the footsteps of teammate Jaslene Ramirez, who won the West Regional in 2021 and was among eight finalists at the national competition last August.

