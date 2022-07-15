ALBUQUERQUE
For the better part of a blistering Friday, Santa Fe had the best team on the field at the Little League Majors Baseball State Tournament.
Santa Fe knocked off an All-Star team from Clovis under sunny skies and midafternoon temperatures pushing triple digits, then led most of the way against tournament host Roadrunner Little League before losing a heartbreaking one-run decision on a walk-off wild pitch in the final inning.
“Just so proud of these boys coming down here and playing tough two games in a row and having to face the host for this thing on their field after they had a chance to rest all day,” said SFLL head coach Luke Cordova.
Santa Fe drops into the consolation bracket and will play Deming on Saturday morning. It’s a double-elimination format, so the margin for error is gone. Santa Fe must win six games in as many days to capture the state title and advance to the Southwest Regionals in Waco, Texas.
The winner there, of course, moves on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., in August.
One step at a time, though. That was Cordova’s message after the loss to Roadrunner.
“I told the guys to head back to the hotel, no pool, no late-night video games, just rest and come out [Saturday] morning and fight hard,” he said.
Roadrunner joined Albuquerque Eastdale, Carlsbad Shorthorn and Albuquerque South Valley as quarterfinal winners. Eastdale beat Las Vegas, N.M., in the first game of the day while South Valley held on for a one-run win over Roswell Noon Optimist, and Shorthorn beat Deming.
Eastdale will meet South Valley in one semifinal with Carlsbad Shorthorn facing Roadrunner in the other. A Santa Fe win on Saturday would move it into an elimination game Sunday morning against the loser of the Eastdale-South Valley game.
Game 1: Santa Fe 6, Clovis Western 3
This one played itself out much like the District 1 championship game last week against Los Alamos at Ragle Park. Santa Fe used a pair of pitchers in the first two innings, then handed it over to Finnegan Evans to slam the door.
And like the Los Alamos game, Evans was solid on the mound as his team never trailed. He took over with one out in the top of the third and Santa Fe holding a 2-0 advantage. He gave up a pair of hits, keeping Clovis at bay long enough for the Santa Fe lineup to pad the lead.
SFLL got back the runs it needed in the first two innings. Jordan Arellano reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the first, then scored when he stole second as the catcher’s throw sailed into the outfield and allowed him to come all the way around.
Evans gave Santa Fe its second run when he singled to lead off the second, advanced to second on a wild pitch and eventually scored on a bases-loaded walk to Maximus Marquez.
Santa Fe kept the pressure on the rest of the way, scoring four times in the bottom of the third to open a 6-1 lead, then stranding a pair of runners in two of the final three innings.
Clovis threatened in the final frame, the sixth. It scored one run on a throwing error but Santa Fe got the last out when a Clovis player overran third base with two outs and was tagged to end the game.
“It’s a 100 degrees and we’re all feeling it, but they’re kids; they can play all day,” Cordova said.
Game 2: Roadrunner 5, Santa Fe 4
Leading nearly the entire game, SFLL gave up the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning to hand Roadrunner a dramatic come from behind victory.
One of the top teams in the tournament, Roadrunner fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first when Marquez led the game off with a single and scored moments later on an infield error on a grounder to third by Austin Mirabal. The throw allowed Marquez to score from second.
The other run was produced by Arellano when he singled to right. The throw into the infield got away, allowing Mirabal to cross the plate.
Victor Corral helped preserve what was a 2-1 lead in the second when he made an outstanding catch in centerfield with two down and runners at second and third. It saved would likely would have been a two-run triple.
SFLL pushed the score to 4-1 in the fourth when a pair of infield errors on balls hit by Mirabal and Julian Rodriguez allowed Bode Mack and Marquez to come around and score, but Roadrunner rallied with three runs with two outs in the bottom of the frame.
Santa Fe got runners on board in each of the next two innings but neither advanced past first base.
Roadrunner immediately applied the pressure in the bottom of the last inning as Santa Fe reliever Mirabal opened the frame by hitting the leadoff man. A spectacular defensive play by Seth Cordova at second appeared to keep things in check. With a runner at first and none out, a hard-hit ball to first went off Santa Fe’s Rodriguez and straight to Cordova, who then threw to second to get the force out.
It didn’t last long as Roadrunner, with two down after a sliding catch in the outfield by Mack for the second out, moved the winning run to third in the form of pinch runner Gavin Locker. Perhaps the fastest kid on the field, Locker hydroplaned across the plate moments later after Mirabal’s pitch reached the backstop.
The walk-off decision came with a message from the coaching staff: Be proud of how Friday unfolded.
“These kids were not intimidated,” Cordova said. “We played two good teams and Roadrunner, that’s a good ball club with some really good players. Our guys have nothing to be ashamed of. We played hard and we were right there.”