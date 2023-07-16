Santa Fe Little League’s domination of the Little League West Regional Home Run Derby came to an end Sunday evening.
But the league will still represent the city on Little League’s biggest stage.
Carolina Ruiz put up a valiant effort but came up short in the head-to-head semifinals of the event at T-Mobile Center in Seattle. Ruiz, who hit 18 home runs through the first two rounds to make it to the semifinals, fell to Reese Matter of Washoe Little League in Reno, Nev., by a 12-7 count.
Despite being bested, Ruiz said she enjoyed simply being at the derby.
“I really liked the environment of it,” Ruiz said. “Everybody was cheering for everybody, and nobody really cared who we were competing against.”
By finishing in the top four, Ruiz will advance to the national home run derby during the Little League Baseball World Series, to be held Aug. 16-27 in Williamsport, Pa.
Ruiz was one of two representatives from Santa Fe Little League, as Austin Tokoroyama competed in the baseball derby. He did not get out of the first round after hitting two homers.
On the softball side, an impressive run by the league came to an end, as Santa Fe had won the past two regional titles (Nadia Cedillo in 2022, Jaslene Ramirez in 2021).
Ruiz got off to a good start, hitting eight home runs in the first round to finish tied for second, then hammered 10 in the second round to end up in the semifinals. However, she was stuck on three until the final 30 seconds, when she managed to hit four but to no avail.
“When [Matter] just kept hitting homers, I kept thinking, ‘I can hit that many,’ but I never did,” Ruiz said. “The first 20 seconds, I couldn’t find the swing, but then it finally came together.”
Matter ended up winning the regional title, besting Hannah Haxton of Johnston Little League from Iowa.
• • •
In case you’ve been hiding under a rock and cut off from all communication to avoid the summer heat, the 2024 FIFA Women’s World Cup starts this week.
If you don’t have tickets to New Zealand to watch the games in person, relax. The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. has your back.
The south-side establishment is hosting a World Cup watch party for Friday’s U.S. opener against Vietnam. The event kicks off at 6 p.m., with the game beginning at 7 p.m. The best part? It’s a fundraiser for the Northern Soccer Club, a local nonprofit that brings the sport to kids and parents.
There will be face painting for the kids and miniature soccer goals set up so you can satiate your fútbol passion while watching Team USA go for an unprecedented three-peat.
There is a suggested $5 door donation with $1 from every beer sale going toward the NSC.
One tip: The Bridge suggests bringing a chair so you can kick back and watch all the action.
• • •
Santa Fe’s Thomas Trujillo finished 18th in last week’s New Mexico-West Texas Junior Amateur at the New Mexico State golf course in Las Cruces.
The three-day tournament saw the high school freshman post his lowest score, a plus-3 75 in the second round, to remain in contention. He finished the tournament plus-23 239 as more than half the field failed to make the cut after two rounds.
The winner was Albuquerque’s Clark Sonnenberg, who broke par in all three rounds to finish 11 under with a three-stroke win.
Santa Fe High senior Karen Tian was second in the girls’ competition, finishing 11 over with a low round of plus-2 74 in the opening round. She was the winner of the 16 to 18 age group and second overall to Las Cruces sophomore Eleanor Warden.
• • •
The PGA Sun Country Section Championship recently took place at The Club at Las Campanas. The local guy did good.
Las Campanas pro Brad Lardon took second with a 9-under 135 after two rounds. He was two shots off the pace of overall winner Bill Harvey of Ladera in Albuquerque. The two waged an epic battle in the final round on July 11 when Harvey, age 62, shot an amazing 10-under 62 to get the win. Lardon shot a 9-under 63.
Harvey won $1,600 for the title; Lardon landed a $1,325 payday.
Santa Fe Country Club’s David Nowell tied for fifth at 4-over 148, 15 shots off Harvey’s pace. Scott Sadler of Black Mesa was 15th, Tom Velarde of Las Campanas was 16th and Tad Bourg of Taos was tied for 18th with Cochiti’s Kenny Blake.
There was a separate tournament for assistant pros and the top of the leaderboard had a pair of familiar names. Ben Tolsma and Garret Howell, both of Las Campanas, finished 1-2 with Tolsma taking first with a 5-under 139 through two rounds. He was one shot better than Howell, who made up three strokes on the final day with a second-round 67.
Javier Chavez of Taos was tied for fourth with Santa Fe’s Collin Pratt, now the assistant pro at Isleta Golf Course.
• • •
The Santa Fe Adult Flag Football League is seeking officials for the upcoming season, according to its Facebook page. Officials will be paid while also receiving training and guidance regarding the rules.
The season begins Aug. 5, with games on Saturdays, and ends Nov. 4. For more information, call or text Anthony “Bones” Segura at 505-382-6447.
• • •
Where will you be when it happens?
If you’re an ambitious tailgater prepping for that day’s St. Michael’s-Raton football game, perhaps you’ll be in the parking lot.
If you’re a cross-country runner pounding the dusty trail, maybe it’s right in the middle of your race.
If you’re simply digesting your morning toast after taking in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and getting ready to tackle a weekend chore, it will be then.
An annular solar eclipse is headed New Mexico’s way this fall. It will pass through the state mid-morning, starting at about 9:13 a.m. (peak cross-country time, FYI) and become a full eclipse at roughly 10:35 a.m. It will only last five minutes, with the moon starting to glide out of the sun’s glare at 10:40.
It’s not the total eclipse you’re probably used to, where day turns to night and an eerie shadow blocks everything out. One of those is on the way April 8, 2024, but its path slides diagonally through Texas toward the Midwest and New England.
An annular eclipse is when the moon is at its furthest point in its orbit and doesn’t cover the entire sun. It’ll still be quite a sight — assuming, of course, the weather cooperates or you’re not too busy flipping burgers.