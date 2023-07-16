Santa Fe Little League’s domination of the Little League West Regional Home Run Derby came to an end Sunday evening.

But the league will still represent the city on Little League’s biggest stage.

Carolina Ruiz put up a valiant effort but came up short in the head-to-head semifinals of the event at T-Mobile Center in Seattle. Ruiz, who hit 18 home runs through the first two rounds to make it to the semifinals, fell to Reese Matter of Washoe Little League in Reno, Nev., by a 12-7 count.

