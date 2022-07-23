ALBUQUERQUE — For the first time in Little League play this season, Santa Fe Little League's Juniors Softball All-Star team finds itself down, but not out, of the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament. 

If Santa Fe Little League is to make its way to the Little League Juniors Softball World Series, it will have to do so through the loser's bracket. That journey began in earnest Saturday afternoon when it dismantled the Three Rivers All-Stars representing Colorado, 16-0, in four innings in the first elimination game of the tournament at Roadrunner Little League. 

The Santa Fe All-Stars are in the loser's bracket after Eagle Pass-Maverick County, the West Texas champion, scored 10 unanswered runs over the final three frames for a 14-4, five-inning mercy rule win. East Texas champion Columbus beat Louisiana's Shreveport 20-7 to set up an all-Texas matchup on Sunday for a spot in the championship game set for Monday. 

