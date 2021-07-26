Maria Cedillo was beside herself in front of a computer screen in her Santa Fe home Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, 1,500 miles away, Jaslene Ramirez was the picture of calm.
Cedillo, who has been Ramirez’s Little League softball and baseball coach for the past five years, watched in nervous anticipation through three rounds of the T-Mobile Little League West Regional Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. She even admitted yelling at her monitor a few times, offering instructions to Ramirez, who was Santa Fe Little League’s representative for the event. Ramirez and fellow Little League All-Star Darrell Carbajal were among 20 participants in the baseball and softball home run derby.
“I kept texting her mother [Bianca Ramirez], ‘I’m trying to get through to her telepathically,’ ” Cedillo said with a laugh.
The instructions were received — somehow — as Ramirez powered her way to the regional title, hitting two home runs in the span of 15 seconds for the win and a spot in the national derby during the Little League Majors World Series on Aug. 19-29 in Williamsport, Pa.
Ramirez, a 12-year-old who will attend seventh grade at St. Michael’s Middle School, said she felt at ease for the third round and finals, which were her best rounds of the event. She hit eight balls over the makeshift 130-foot fence in the third round to narrow the field to two. When her opponent knocked only one homer in her 90-second turn at the plate, Ramirez quickly made the outcome moot.
Until then, though, Ramirez shared in her coach’s butterflies.
“I was nervous the first two rounds,” Ramirez said. “Then, in the third round, I started doing very well. … My groove was on and it kept on going.”
The advice Cedillo tried to convey clairvoyantly, which Ramirez figured out on her own, was to move back in the batter’s box. The batting practice pitcher was throwing harder than the girls expected, which meant many of them were behind on the tosses. That little adjustment was all the difference for Ramirez, who hit just four home runs in the first two rounds.
She didn’t want to put the pitcher down, but she admitted it made hitting homers — which was the goal of the event — more difficult.
“She wasn’t our favorite,” Ramirez said. “The pitches weren’t that great, and I think the girls could have had a lot better chance of continuing in the competition [if not for that]. But they still did their best and I am real happy for them.”
The path to sudden stardom for Ramirez began when her parents signed her up for Little League at the age of 7. Ramirez played baseball to start before transitioning to softball at 9, but Cedillo said Ramirez’s work ethic turned into an exceptional player. She recalled a girls who didn’t even know how to throw, much less hit a ball.
“My coaching style is get them to work hard,” Cedillo said. “I don’t try to find talent. We groom them within our program, and Jas is the perfect example of that. We worked on her form for many practices.”
Hard work paid off, as she turned into an All-Star, then hit 23 homers during the local derby at Ron Shirley Alto Park that caught the attention of national organizers, who invited Ramirez and her family to Seattle for the regional competition.
“It took a very long time to get where I am now,” Ramirez said. “You have to be extremely committed, all the way. It’s important, because if you say you’re going to do something, you do it.”
Her performance at the regional derby caught the attention of several television stations, one of which was at the Albuquerque International Sunport when she and her family returned Monday. She gave interviews for the next couple of hours until it was time to go to practice.
Not even a temporary star turn could offer her a break.
“I don’t mind the attention; I’m just focusing on softball,” Ramirez said.
But her exploits on the softball field are putting the focus to Ramirez in turn.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.