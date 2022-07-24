ALBUQUERQUE — Sunday was for team players.
The star who talked her way into finishing an inning in the pitcher’s circle willingly gave up the ball when the game was on the line in the next frame.
There were the bottom-of-the-order hitters who did their part to give the heavy hitters a chance to shine.
A utility infielder showed her glove was just as invaluable as her bat.
And a pitcher who was rocked the previous day got a chance for revenge when the stakes were at their highest.
If game screamed “team effort” for Santa Fe Little League, it was Sunday afternoon’s elimination game of the Junior Softball Southwest Regional Tournament. The Santa Fe All-Stars cobbled together an ensemble effort that resulted in a 5-3 win over West Texas champion Eagle Pass-Maverick County at Roadrunner Little League to reach Monday’s championship game. Santa Fe not only avenged a 14-4 loss to Eagle Pass-Maverick County, it also set itself up for a winner-take-all matchup with East Texas champion Columbus at 9 a.m. for a spot in next week’s Little League Junior Softball World Series in Kirkland, Wash.
And heroes of some sort dotted the entire lineup.
Cedillo, who became the second straight Santa Fe Little Leaguer to be named the West Regional softball home run champion Saturday, returned from Seattle in time to hold Eagle Pass-Maverick County to just two runs over
61/3 innings as her teammates supported her with a 5-1 lead. When fatigue hit Cedillo, who said she had maybe
21/2 hours of sleep before catching an early morning flight to make it to Albuquerque for Sunday’s action, she didn’t try to talk SFLL head coach/mother Maria Cedillo into letting her face one more batter. The younger Cedillo didn’t waste any time in handing the ball to over to reliever Mikiaela Guillen.
“I think they had caught up to my speed,” Nadia said. “ I knew it was time for her to come in.”
It was a role reversal from the previous inning, in which Nadia convinced her mom she could get the last out despite the West Texas champions loading the bases. She was true to her word as she struck out Daisy Garcia to keep the score at 5-1.
Guillen said trust was the key in changing pitchers in a key situation.
“It’s a big deal for pitchers to have a connection and trust other pitchers to come in and finish,” Guillen said. “We have to trust each other for her to be able to rely on me to come in, or for me to rely on [Nadia] to come in and finish a game, too.”
Guillen, meanwhile, had a chance for a reprieve after Eagle Pass-Maverick County knocked her out of the pitching circle in the fourth inning of Saturday’s loss. In her second chance, Guillen surrendered a run on two singles, but she got a popup to Nadia at shortstop and ended the rally by inducing Elisa Gomez into a groundout to the defensive star of the game — Santa Fe third baseman Mariella Ruiz.
It was the fourth putout she recorded in the game, as the Santa Fe All-Stars committed just two errors as a team after recording four in the previous day’s loss.
“I just automatically expect people to hit the ball to my side [of the infield],” Ruiz said. “I was just hoping my glove was down and I made the throw to first.”
Yet, those heroics would have been for naught if it weren’t for a fourth-inning rally that permanently erased a
1-0 Eagle Pass-Maverick County lead. While the middle of the lineup loaded the bases, the bottom part of the order kept momentum moving along.
Leah Gutierrez tied the game with a groundout to score Abigail DeHerrera. Ilyana Garcia executed a perfect bunt, and Eagle Pass-Maverick County catcher Claritza Leija unsuccessfully tried to nail Guillen in a rundown at third base. With the bases loaded again, Hannah Martinez coaxed a walk to bring Guillen home for a
2-1 lead. After Abrielle Herrera popped up, lead-off hitter Jadyn Padilla roped a two-run double to left-center field for a three-run lead.
“I needed to be ready to make contact,” Padilla said. “As long as I made contact, it didn’t matter how hard I hit it. It didn’t have to be a home run. As long as I make contact and get my runners in is what matters.”
In the top of the sixth, the Santa Fe All-Stars pushed across an insurance run on three straight base hits, which proved crucial when Eagle Pass-Maverick County mounted rallies in the final two frames.
Coach Cedillo said she felt Santa Fe had a chance because it hadn’t played Eagle Pass-Maverick County with her daughter. Nadia not only is the team’s ace, but she plays at shortstop and second base as well as occupies the No. 2 slot in the batting lineup. While she did not have a hit in three at-bats against Eagle Pass-Maverick County, Nadia allowed three hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts in her outing.
“She is so disciplined that I can get on her about her hitting,” coach Cedillo said. “She looks at me like she’s going to have tears, but then she goes and strikes people out.”
In a 15-3 win over Louisiana champion Shreveport in Sunday’s first elimination game, the highlight was Nadia’s return. She reached the field minutes before the game began, and the throng of Santa Fe supporters roared as she raced to the dugout. As if following a movie script, Nadia roped a two-run, inside-the-park homer in her first at-bat in the third as SFLL scored six runs to build a
10-3 lead.
Santa Fe Little League faces a daunting foe in Columbus, which has yet to play a full seven innings during the tournament as it has scored 52 runs in three wins.
Regardless, the team has a chance to do something no other Santa Fe Junior team has done — make it to the World Series at any level.
Coach Cedillo said it might be the perfect timing for softball to grow in Northern New Mexico, especially as she sees so many younger players supporting her squad’s march.
“I think this is the tip of the iceberg,” Cedillo said. “You see all these little girls out here, so it’s in effect. It’s coming.”
And Santa Fe Little League hopes Monday is for champions.