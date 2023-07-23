Santa Fe Little League’s intermediate baseball team is representing the state in the 50/70 Southwest Region Tournament in Sugarland, Texas.

The team of all-stars opened play in the double-elimination event Saturday, beating the team from Texas East 10-5. On Sunday afternoon, Santa Fe ran into the Louisiana state champion, Ascension Parish Little League from Gonzales, La. Louisiana scored eight runs in the first inning en route to a 13-1 win in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.

Santa Fe’s pitching staff sent three players to the mound in four innings. They combined to walk six batters and hit three more, giving up eight hits.

