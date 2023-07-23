Santa Fe Little League’s intermediate baseball team is representing the state in the 50/70 Southwest Region Tournament in Sugarland, Texas.
The team of all-stars opened play in the double-elimination event Saturday, beating the team from Texas East 10-5. On Sunday afternoon, Santa Fe ran into the Louisiana state champion, Ascension Parish Little League from Gonzales, La. Louisiana scored eight runs in the first inning en route to a 13-1 win in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
Santa Fe’s pitching staff sent three players to the mound in four innings. They combined to walk six batters and hit three more, giving up eight hits.
Santa Fe scored its lone run in the top of the fourth. The club finished with seven hits.
Louisiana has won its two games by a combined 36-1 score, which includes a 23-0 win over Three Rivers Little League of Glenwood Springs, Colo., on Friday.
Santa Fe will play in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Monday against either Texas West (Weslaco Little League of Weslaco, Texas) or Texas East (West University Little League from Houston). The winner advances to Tuesday’s regional championship game against Louisiana.
u u u
There will be no Elite Eight for The Enchantment.
The collection of mostly ex-players from New Mexico State and UNM was eliminated in Sunday’s third round of The Basketball Tournament. Enchantment lost 70-57 to Bleed Green, a team of former players from North Texas and the No. 2 seed in the Lubbock regional of the 64-team tournament.
Bleed Green was in charge most of the way, leading 37-26 at halftime before Enchantment used a third-quarter run to get within 42-38 on a three-point play by Christian Cunningham. Bleed Green responded with a 13-4 run to once again assume control.
Enchantment’s Scott Bamforth was held to seven points. He managed just seven shot attempts in 34-plus minutes, often finding himself in a double-team as soon as he reached half-court.
Former NMSU star Johnny McCants was the team’s top player with 14 points and seven rebounds, both team highs.
u u u
Don’t look now, but New Mexico United is one of the hottest teams in professional soccer. The United are 4-1-2 since Eric Quill took over as head coach June 13.
New Mexico (8-7-2) routed Sacramento Republic FC 3-0 on Saturday night at Isotopes Park. Sacramento came into the match in first place in the Western Conference with 35 points.
“I challenged them in the locker room to stand up to the first-placed team in the division, and show that they deserve to be there,” Quill said.
With 28 points, the United are back in the playoff picture in the conference standings. The top eight clubs from each conference advance to the postseason. With 15 matches left (eight of them at home), New Mexico is tied for seventh and just three points away from vaulting to sole possession of fourth place.
u u u
They’re just playing out the string now.
The Santa Fe Fuego have been officially eliminated from the Pecos League standings and are closing on the final week of the season. They’ll play three games on the road starting Tuesday in Trinidad, Colo., and close things out at Fort Marcy Ballpark with three games against Blackwell starting Friday night.
The story of the season will be the turmoil at the top, historically bad pitching and a 15-game losing streak that imploded any hope of the playoffs. The team has hovered around .500 since that streak finally ended, but it’s too little, too late.