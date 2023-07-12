LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Winning a state championship is great for Santa Fe Little League.

Winning three? That’s historic.

Santa Fe Little League went three-for-three in state championship competition this week, and its 8-10 softball All-Stars put the finishing touches on its most productive season yet after a 5-2 win over Albuquerque Eastdale on Wednesday afternoon at Rodriguez Park.

071223 jw all stars softball2.jpg

All-Stars infielder Aubri Prada snags a grounder as Albuquerque Eastdale’s Andrea Garza heads to second during Santa Fe’s 8-10 softball All-Stars state championship victory Wednesday at Rodriguez Park in Las Vegas, N.M.
071223 jw all stars softball3.jpg

Santa Fe’s 8-10 softball All-Stars hitter Andrea Chavez dodges an inside pitch as Santa Fe fans watch during the state championship game against Albuquerque Eastdale in Las Vegas, N.M.

Recommended for you