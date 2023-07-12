LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Winning a state championship is great for Santa Fe Little League.
Winning three? That’s historic.
Santa Fe Little League went three-for-three in state championship competition this week, and its 8-10 softball All-Stars put the finishing touches on its most productive season yet after a 5-2 win over Albuquerque Eastdale on Wednesday afternoon at Rodriguez Park.
The win completes the season for this team of Santa Fe All-Stars.
The title comes on the heels of Monday’s effort, in which the 50/70 Intermediate Baseball team downed Paradise Hills for the banner and Santa Fe Seniors Softball needed an “if” game to dispatch Bayard Copper Little League. Both of those teams will advance to their respective Little League Southwest Regional Tournaments.
Behind rising fifth grader Kaia Ortiz, the daughter of outgoing league president Aaron Ortiz, was front and center of the 8-10 All-Stars’ success against Eastdale. She allowed two runs in the opening frame, but held Eastdale to just two hits and two walks the rest of the way.
She also recorded the final eight outs of the game by strikeout and had 15 for the game.
Meanwhile, her teammates made up for a sloppy start by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. All-Star manager Mariano Chavez said he felt good about his team’s chances once they grabbed the lead.
“We needed to get the lead because I know with Kaia pitching, we had the advantage,” Chavez said. “That was really the focus was to get enough runs to have that advantage.”
Santa Fe did not dominate Eastdale as it did Friday in the opening game of the tournament, a 13-2 contest. In fact, it was in an unusual position after the first.
Eastdale struck first when Andrea Garza had an infield hit on a chopper to third base, then scored on Josephine Gold’s two-run, inside-the-park home run to open the scoring.
However, the bottom of the inning showed Santa Fe’s championship mettle, as Layla Alvarez and Jayla Wilson both walked. They scored when Eastdale shortstop Audie Wognild threw wildly to first base on Ortiz’s grounder for an error that tied the game a 2-all.
“I wasn’t really trying to do anything,” Ortiz said. I was just expecting me to get a single or something.”
The tie was broken when Ariel Mascarenas bunted her way on base, scoring Ortiz for a 3-2 lead. She then scored on Aubri Prada’s single to right field to cap the scoring.
However, Santa Fe struggled to pad its lead, as it managed just a walk and a hit off of Eastdale pitcher Andrea Garza the rest of the way. However, the Santa Fe All-Stars pushed an insurance run across in the fourth, thanks to an Alana Wood error when she dropped Prada’s fly ball.
Prada stole second and third, then scored on Juliana Diaz’s groundout to Wood for a 5-2 edge.
Chavez said he felt confident his team would win with Ortiz in the pitching circle, but he was worried Santa Fe would need to score more runs.
“Eastdale, they’re a great team,” Chavez said. “That is a really good, competitive team.”
But Eastdale, and the rest of Little League in New Mexico, seem to have nothing on Santa Fe Little League this year. Aaron Ortiz said all the credit goes to the coaches, as well as the boys and girls in the league.
“They are the ones who are playing the game and they worked hard all year to just grab this success,” Aaron Ortiz said.
GoFundMe fundraisers for regional-round squad: Aaron Ortiz said a pair of fundraising campaigns on GoFundMe.com began Tuesday evening to help the Intermediate Baseball and Seniors Softball teams to help pay for travel, lodging and food for their tournaments.
The baseball team set a goal of $10,000 for its trip to Houston, Texas, for the regional tournament that begins July 21. Meanwhile, the softball team set a $5,000 as it will travel to Alexandria, La., for games that begin July 24.
As of Wednesday night, the baseball team’s campaign generated $386 in donations, while the softball team was at $200.
To donate to the baseball team, go to bit.ly/3XNFiG6.
To donate to the softball team, go to bit.ly/46P8d0O.