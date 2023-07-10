Good things keep happening for Santa Fe Little League.

One year after its Juniors Softball team reached the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament, it will have two teams make it that far — and could have a third punch its ticket by Tuesday evening. Santa Fe’s 50/70 Intermediate All-Stars downed Paradise Hills 4-1 to win the state title at Altamont Little League on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Seniors Softball All-Stars had to go to the “if” game against Silver City Copper Little League in the championship game at Rio Rancho’s Cibola Little League. After losing the first game 3-2, Santa Fe rallied from deficits of 8-0 and 10-5 before holding on for a 12-10 win to advance to the regional tournament.

