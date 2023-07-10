Good things keep happening for Santa Fe Little League.
One year after its Juniors Softball team reached the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament, it will have two teams make it that far — and could have a third punch its ticket by Tuesday evening. Santa Fe’s 50/70 Intermediate All-Stars downed Paradise Hills 4-1 to win the state title at Altamont Little League on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Seniors Softball All-Stars had to go to the “if” game against Silver City Copper Little League in the championship game at Rio Rancho’s Cibola Little League. After losing the first game 3-2, Santa Fe rallied from deficits of 8-0 and 10-5 before holding on for a 12-10 win to advance to the regional tournament.
The Intermediate squad will head to Houston on July 21 for its regional tournament. The Seniors Softball team will travel to Pikeville, La., for its regional that starts July 24.
All the while, the 8-10 Softball All-Stars are one win away from winning the state title, as it will play for the championship at 5 p.m. Tuesday at La Plaza Little League in Las Vegas, N.M. Santa Fe defeated Albuquerque South Valley 9-2 to come out of the winner’s bracket.
Luka Cordova, the Santa Fe Intermediate manager, said the league’s recent spate of success is a credit to the time the players put into the game and the coaches who volunteer their time to make it happen.
“We don’t get paid for this, and you couldn’t pay me to do it,” Cordova said. “It’s a passion that I have and for me to share that love for the game with the kids is important for their growth.”
Cordova’s team took care of business right from the start, scoring twice in the opening inning and adding insurance runs in the third and sixth for a 4-0 lead that was never threatened.
Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Seniors Softball All-Stars relied on a 6 1/3 inning relief outing from Nadia Cedillo, as she allowed just two runs after Copper built an 8-0 lead. Manager Maria Cedillo said she told the team not to let the margin affect them, pointing out there were six more innings to play.
“We just said, ‘It’s your game to win or lose,’ ” Cedillo said. “It’s only one inning, and there’s so many left.”
Santa Fe chipped away at the margin, and a two-run fourth brought the All-Stars to within 8-5 through 3 ½. Copper scored twice on consecutive doubles and a single to push the margin to five runs, but everything crumbled quickly in the top of the fifth as Santa Fe scored six runs to take an 11-10 lead.
Copper only managed one baserunner the rest of the way as Cedillo retired eight of the last nine batters she faced.