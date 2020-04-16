Aaron Ortiz would love to see the Little League season start, but he knows it won’t be what he and everyone associated with Santa Fe Little League expected.
Ortiz, the league president, remains optimistic that it will be able to start the season in accordance with the national office’s anticipated timeline of May 11, but he recognizes there will be changes if and when the season begins.
Like purchasing $500 worth of hand sanitizer and disinfectant sprays and wipes.
“That way, when this stuff dies down, we will take the precautions to make sure to sanitize all the equipment as it’s being used,” Ortiz said.
That is what youth baseball and softball might look like in New Mexico — if Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order is lifted anytime soon. Tommy Martinez, the president of the Santa Fe American Amateur Baseball Congress, said dugouts and bathrooms will be consistently stocked with hand sanitizers, soap and whatever other disinfectant products needed to ensure the safety of everyone involved in a game.
Martinez said the league has gone as far as to ban postgame handshakes.
“We’re going to have to practice social distancing when [the season] opens up,” Martinez said. “The kids are all going to be in the dugout and we have to be careful with that and modify how we do things.”
That’s just for starters.
Ortiz envisions a week or two of practice before the Little League regular-season schedule would start, while Martinez said AABC will give teams a month to prepare. The Little League schedule could extend into late July or August to accommodate the all-star tournaments that are part of the Little League World Series format. Ortiz said play would be halted for a few days at a time during district, regional and state tournaments to allow city teams in the tournament a chance to compete.
“If we need to, we can modify our season to where we can take a break for the all-star tournaments,” Ortiz said. “The kids selected for those all-star teams will play in that tournament. In between tournaments, we would get back into our regular season.”
Martinez said AABC has the advantage of not needing all-star teams to compete in state, regional and national tournaments, so it would take a team in each age division to compete in those tournaments without disrupting the schedule.
“AABC is so flexible that we can modify how we choose to send a team to postseason play,” Martinez said. “We can go back and say the team that is ahead at midseason can go. It’s our local board’s decision, and we would meet with our coaches about it, too.”
Ultimately, though, it’s the governor’s decision. Ortiz said he and league board members have contingency plans for a later start, but the safety of the community is of the utmost importance.
“If we can, we will start the season and run a full season,” Ortiz said. “If we can’t, we will figure out some other way to modify some kind of baseball opportunity for the youth here in Santa Fe later in the summer and into the fall.”
Martinez said he already reached out to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to extend the league’s field-use permit to August and will extended it into September, if needed.
Both presidents acknowledge that the season might be lost regardless of their respective league’s preparations, but they are holding out hope they will hear “Play ball!” at some point this summer.
“If the governor feels like this is not something we can get along with this summer and we have to postpone all activities, we’ll put our heads together to see what we can do,” Martinez said. “If we have to keep the kids occupied in the fall, that’s what we’ll do. But we are very supportive of whatever decision she makes. She’s in a tough spot.”
