Santa Fe Little League will bring home a softball trophy from Carlsbad, but that’s not the only good news.
The SFLL Juniors softball team repeated as state champions, holding off Deming Little League 3-2 on Tuesday night at Bob Forrest Youth Sports Complex. In the process, the team will get to do something it didn’t last year — play in the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament.
This is the first year all divisions return to the traditional national format since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, and Santa Fe won’t have to travel far to enjoy its spoils.
The Santa Fe All-Stars will play in the Southwest Regional in Albuquerque beginning July 22, with a chance to advance to the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Wash., that starts July 31.
For the majority of the SFLL players, it was the realization of a dream they have chased for the past three years. The pandemic robbed them of that opportunity the previous two years; it was the national Little League administration who stopped them when they played in the Majors division in 2019.
That year’s team was barred from playing in the state tournament for violating national Little League regulation by “bringing in an ‘intact’ team and/or sponsoring or otherwise supporting any team, individual, or group of individuals for participating in a non-Little League Softball or Baseball Program, event, or game,” according to a statement from the national office at the time.
While the Santa Fe Little League office argued the team did not violate rules and could prove it, the national office did not rescind the ban.
Maria Cedillo, who has coached Santa Fe Little League’s Majors and Juniors All-Star teams for the past three years, said the smiles on her players’ faces after winning the state title were worth the recent difficulties.
“They were jumping, hugging each other,” Cedillo said of the celebration. “When we do our cheer when we’re getting off the field, we yell, ‘Who’s got my back?’ And we say, ‘I got your back!’ In that moment, [the coaches] just the told girls, ‘Hey, we got your back.’ ”
But the coaches saw their players live up to that motto against Deming, which took an early 1-0 lead to open the game then cut a 3-1 deficit to 3-2 in the top of the seventh.
But Santa Fe reliever Mikiaela Guillen retired the last three batters in to preserve a second state title.
Deming jumped on SFLL right off the bat, using a single and a triple to push across the game’s first run. However, Santa Fe responded in the bottom of the frame, thanks to Abigail DeHerrera, who roped a two-run, inside-the-park home run to give the District 1 champion a 2-1 advantage that held up.
The pitching duo of Leah Gutierrez and Guillen combined to allow just four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. Cedillo said she threw those two after Nadia Cedillo pitched against Deming in an 8-3 win to open the tournament Saturday.
“We thought, if we could bring in some different pitchers they hadn’t seen, it would be to our benefit,” Cedillo said.
Guillen went the last five innings to earn the win. Santa Fe gave her some insurance in the bottom of the sixth. In fact, Guillen was in the action, leading off with a single before advancing to second on a passed ball, then to third on a sacrifice fly.
Guillen scored on Gutierrez’s groundout to shortstop to make it 3-1.
The run proved necessary as Guillen surrendered an inside the park homer to the first batter of the seventh before recording a groundout, strikeout, and a fly out to preserve the title and advance to the next round — finally.
“We were extremely excited.” Cedillo said. “I will say Santa Fe Little League and [league president] Aaron Ortiz has stood by us for years. We linked arms with them to help us build softball in our Northern New Mexico community.”
In other state tournament games: Santa Fe Little League saw its 8-10 year-old team fall to Carlsbad, 12-2, in the elimination game final. Carlsbad jumped out to a 6-2 lead before Santa Fe scored twice in the bottom of the third on Carolina Ruiz’s two-run inside-the-park home run.
Ruiz had the only two hits for SFLL, but its defense struggled as it recorded seven errors in the game. Carlsbad invoked the 10-run rule after scoring six runs in the top of the sixth to advance to the championship game against Paradise Hills Little League out of Albuquerque.
The Seniors division team for SFLL was to play Tuesday night in the state championship game against Bayard’s Copper Little League squad.