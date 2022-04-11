ALBUQUERQUE
The last time Fenyx Morningdove ran the 300-meter hurdles, he had to do it twice.
He needed just one try Monday to stake his claim as the best distance hurdler in the state against some of New Mexico's top prep track and field athletes in the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions at Great Friends of UNM Track and Field Complex.
The Santa Fe Indian School senior came away with a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a season- and personal-best 40.68 seconds to beat Albuquerque High's Frederick Ford by 0.48 seconds for the top spot.
It capped a day in which he also grabbed third in the javelin with a throw of 149 feet, 9 1/2 inches into a prevailing 30 mph wind.
The Meet of Champions brings together the state's top performers in all individual events, but was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Morningdove, who won the 300 hurdles in the Class 4A state meet in June, found his performance encouraging as he approaches the final three weeks of the regular season. He solidified himself as the No. 2 seed thanks to a 41.54 effort at the West Las Vegas Invitational in which he ran the race twice in a 5-minute span.
Morningdove posted a 43.24 on the first try, but the redo, which he said happened because one hurdle was adjusted higher than the rest, was even better.
The scary part is, Morningdove feels he has plenty left in the gas tank to improve upon his times in both events.
"I'm not at 100 percent," Morningdove said. "Still working hard so that my legs have all the strength in the world to really run a full 400 or even a 500, if I needed to."
The downside to the windy weather was that it affected his ability to continue to chase the school's javelin record of 164 feet. After throwing 151-1 at Capital's meet over the weekend, he had his sights set on pushing 160 feet. However, throwing into the gust proved problematic, especially on his first throw of the finals when the wind held up what looked like a sure-fire toss in the 150-foot range that feel well short of that.
In disgust, Morningdove stepped over the scratch line to nullify the effort. However, he followed it with his third-place throw, which showed him he can duplicate his current efforts despite less-than-ideal conditions.
"If I could throw 150 with the wind going against me, when the wind isn't against me, I'm gonna be able to launch that 170," Morningdove said.
Morningdove was one of three Northern athletes to leave the complex with individual titles. Freshman Raylee Hunt of St. Michael's continued to show she is one of the top runners in the state, winning the 1,600 and 800. Meanwhile, Los Alamos senior Keith Bridge won the 1,600, outkicking Albuquerque Sandia's Isaac Tucker Scott over the final 50 meters to win in 4:29.48, which was .99 faster than Scott.
Hunt dominated the 1,600 almost from the start, pulling away from the pack after one lap and beating Academy for Technology and the Classics senior Josette Gurule by more than 11 seconds in 5:20.11.
The 800 proved to be more challenging, as she held a roughly 5-meter lead through much of the second lap, but Hobbs' Bhret Clay surged to Hunt's right flank just as she hit the stripe in 2:22.31. Clay was .44 in arrears, with Albuquerque Volcano Vista's Liliana Sanchez taking third and Gurule fourth.
"I could feel her on my shoulder, but I didn't realize how close she was until she was right here [almost beside her], and I was like, 'Oh, shoot! I better go!'" Hunt said.
Gurule, meanwhile, was among seven Northern athletes who ended up in second place, including Los Alamos' Nyla Lee, who was runner-up in the 100 and 200. Gurule said it had been a dream of hers to compete in the Sepulveda meet since she was an eighth grader, and said learning she was going to compete in the 800 and 1,600 brought her to tears.
"I remember [former ATC head coach Tim Host] telling me, 'That's the elite meet, that's the meet you want to get into,'" Gurule said. "Now that I'm here, it's a little crazy for me."
Los Alamos sophomore Angelina Passalacqua grabbed a second and a third in the long jump and 400, respectively, but almost came away with the 400 title. She pulled into the lead round the final turn and held on it it until the final 10 meters.
That's when Sandia's Francesca Federici and Volcano Vista's Angela Korte caught her just as they crossed the finish line. Still, Passalacqua broke the 1-minute barrier for the first time this season, with a time of 59.19. She said she feels like she hasn't been getting in enough longer workouts to get her endurance where she needs it to be.
That can be understood, though, because she holds the fastest times in 4A in the 100 and 300 hurdles, plus the 200. Oh, and she is the best long jumper in the class, to boot.
"In previous years, I was in better shape than I am now," Passalacqua said. "They're in a little better shape than I am right now, but I gave it my all."
Santa Fe Prep's Finn Coles gave his all, even though he felt a little fatigued after posting his best height — 6-4 1/4 — in the high jump at the Rio Rancho Cleveland Storm Relays on Friday.
He engaged Albuquerque Eldorado's Gabriel Ball in a duel for the top spot, which Ball won when he cleared 6-6 on his final try to win the event. Coles said he was trying a new approach to the bar — a seven step technique, as opposed to the normal 10-step he has used.
It was just enough to keep him from clearing 6-6, but Coles said he feels like he is in good position heading into the final part of the season to accomplish that goal.
"I'm liking where I am at, but you can never get too comfortable because you can have an off meet," Coles said. "So that's just me staying motivated."
