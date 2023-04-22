Abrielle Herrera only knew what the scoreboard told her.
Breaking up a no-hitter was just a coincidence to the Santa Fe Indian School sophomore catcher. What mattered more was the 2-0 deficit she and the Lady Braves faced heading into the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2 of a crucial District 2-3A doubleheader with defending state champion Las Vegas Robertson.
So, surprise sprang to Herrera’s face when she was informed her leadoff hit was the first her team recorded in the game.
“I didn’t know that,” Herrera said.
What mattered more, though, was that the bloop single to left field sparked a three-run rally that brought SFIS to the brink of its first district title in 15 years after Saturday 3-2 win earned the Lady Braves a split with Robertson. The first game went to the Lady Cardinals 7-6 in a game that also went eight innings.
Combined with the 10-7 eight-inning win by SFIS in the Meadow City on April 4, it has the head-to-head tiebreaker with Robertson in the event the teams tie for the top spot in 2-3A. As it stands now, SFIS (19-1) leads the district with an 8-1 record and just three district games left in the season.
If they run the table, the Lady Braves not only will secure the district crown but also the top seed in the Class 3A State Tournament — which would be another first for the program.
Those are worthy rewards for a team that battled its nemesis to extra innings in all three games this season. Herrera said the Lady Braves showed they are a complete team in the doubleheader, as they made two hits trump Robertson’s four in Game 2.
The first hit came in a taught, seven-pitch battle between Herrera and Robertson starting pitcher Ariana Sanchez. Herrera, the No. 8 hitter in the lineup, fouled off three Sanchez offerings before finally floating a single into short left field that scored Jocelyn Sanchez, who was on second base to start the extra inning in accordance with rules for extended games, to make it a 2-1 Lady Cardinals lead.
Herrera advanced to third on Tobi Mae Patricio’s single into left field, which set up perhaps the play that turned the momentum of the game. Patricio raced to steal second base, but Robertson shortstop Alexis Pacheco intercepted the throw to second and stared down Herrera, who had wandered off of third base.
“We played it wrong,” SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said. “I told her, ‘You are not going home because the shortstop is going to cut it off.’ They always do that, and she still went. They had her dead to rights.”
But Arianna Archuleta misplayed Pacheco’s throw and it bounced past third base to allow Herrera to score the tying run and put the winning run at third with no outs.
Crucita Pino floated a sacrifice fly to left field that easily scored Patricio and gave the Lady Braves the leg up they sorely needed.
But the final wasn’t just a tribute to timely hitting.
“We have a really strong defense behind us,” Herrera said. “We couldn’t do it without our defense.”
SFIS senior pitching ace Shade-Phea Young was brilliant in keeping the Lady Cardinals (16-5, 5-2) off-balance despite dealing with tightness in her back that has bothered her for most of the season. She said she felt loose in the second game, which gave her more velocity and more movement on her pitches, and Robertson hitters either meekly flew out to the infield or grounded out 15 times.
“I had my defense behind me, and they made the plays they needed to make,” Young said. “They were awesome out there.”
Young only had four strikeouts in Game 2, but she did not allow Robertson to hit a ball out of the infield until Leigha Lucero flew out to left field in the sixth inning.
But the latter innings saw the Lady Cardinals hit the ball more solidly, which showed in the eighth. After getting the first two batters out, Young surrendered a single to right field to Alma Malo that scored Jayden Ortega, the designated runner at second, to break a scoreless tie.
Things went from bad to worse. After intentionally walking Lucero, Lady Braves shortstop Edwina Martinez misplayed a grounder that allowed Malo to score for the 2-0 lead.
The situation was similar to the opening game, as Robertson scored twice in the eighth to take a 7-5 lead, aided by a Martinez error and a Taylor Quintana RBI double. SFIS rallied with an RBI single by Hannah Martinez, but she was left stranded at third base when Herrera grounded out to end the game.
It was a contest in which the Lady Braves rallied from a 4-0 deficit to for extra innings, but were left wanting.
“All three games have been battles,” Torres said. “The first game, our sticks came through for us, but if a couple things go their way, they beat us. Couple of things go our way in the first game [Saturday] and we won that.”
He pointed to the seventh inning, when SFIS had Pino and Patricio at second and third base, respectively, with no outs, but only Patricio scored the tying run that made it 5-all.
Despite that, the Lady Braves could celebrate a big moment in its maturation as a state title contender. They showed plenty of moxie in not letting the game get away from them, which was something they struggled with in losing four games last year to Robertson, including the 3A title game.
Torres cautioned against letting up with a single game against St. Michael’s on Thursday and a season-ending doubleheader against West Las Vegas on May 5 looming.
“We can’t act like we won the state championship here,” Torres said. “It’s good to be happy because this was a big hump we got over. But we gotta stay focused and stay humble and win out.
“And remember that Robertson can still come and beat us if we face them again. I believe we might even face them twice [at the state tournament]. We just gotta be ready to battle.”