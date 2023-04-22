Abrielle Herrera only knew what the scoreboard told her.

Breaking up a no-hitter was just a coincidence to the Santa Fe Indian School sophomore catcher. What mattered more was the 2-0 deficit she and the Lady Braves faced heading into the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2 of a crucial District 2-3A doubleheader with defending state champion Las Vegas Robertson.

So, surprise sprang to Herrera’s face when she was informed her leadoff hit was the first her team recorded in the game.

Recommended for you