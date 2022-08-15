A short hallway that once served as the epicenter of postgame activity inside Santa Fe Indian School’s claustrophobic Abeyta Gym is now, in a way, a time capsule of gym equipment well past its prime.

Lining the east wall is a row of outdated elliptical machines, their dusty carcasses unceremoniously dragged out of storage and roped off with yellow caution tape. They are the former residents of what is now the secret laboratory for coach Bill Moon’s football program.

Shoehorned into a storage room no bigger than 60 feet by 15 feet is a makeshift weight room that has thundered to life the last couple of months. A trio of hand-assembled racks dominate one end while machines for shoulder pulleys, bench presses and leg lifts are squeezed between areas of free weights.

Popular in the Community