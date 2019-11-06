Volleyball

District 2-3A Tournament

Santa Fe Indian School 3, Santa Fe Prep 0

What happened: After losing two five-game slugfests to the Blue Griffins during the district season, the Lady Braves swept them, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23, in Prep Gymnasium to keep their state tournament hopes alive. SFIS was selective and aggressive with its serving, recording 11 aces in the process. Even though Prep was without libero Rafaella Marks, it did not make life easy for SFIS.

Notes from the north

NEW James Barron and Will Webber talk state soccer, discuss the Capital football team's chances against the storied Artesia Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs, and touch on the UNM men's basketball team's outlook to start the season.

“We have got to learn how to put teams away,” Lady Braves head coach Brian Gurule said.

Standouts: Cameron Conners had a career-high 14 kills to lead the SFIS attack, while Mia Haceesa added nine. Sydnie Pino had16 digs and two aces.

What’s next: The Lady Braves (8-14) take on St. Michael’s on Thursday in the 2-3A semifinal in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium.

