Volleyball
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Raton 0
What happened: The Lady Braves are in must-win mode, and they won their second straight District 2-3A match Saturday with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 sweep of the Lady Tigers in Pueblo Pavilion. The good vibes from Friday’s four-game win over West Las Vegas continued as SFIS had a balanced offensive attack and a stronger service game with 14 aces.
“We are getting better because that was one our weaknesses, and it’s now getting better,” Lady Braves head coach Brian Gurule said.
Standouts: Eight grader Angelina Geissinger led the Lady Braves with eight kills, while Cameron Conners and Jamie Cruz each added seven. Sydnie Pino recorded 23 digs.
What’s next: SFIS (6-13 overall, 4-5 in 2-3A) plays its district finale against Santa Fe Prep at home with third place on the line.
Santa Fe Prep 3, West Las Vegas 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins rebounded from a lackluster performance against St. Michael’s on Tuesday and swept the Lady Dons, 25-13, 25-17 25-21, on Saturday in Prep Gymnasium. Prep got back to strong serving, which set up its offense to get some easy passes.
“We got back to our strengths,” Blue Griffins head coach Kiran Bhakta said. “We just need to continue to do that.”
Standouts: Bhakta said the sister duo of Raelyn and Nicole Gonzales played well, with Nicole setting Raelyn for some strong swings at the net.
What’s next: Prep (9-9, 4-4) plays at SFIS. West Las Vegas (2-16, 0-8) heads to St. Michael’s on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Abq. Rio Grande 0, Santa Fe High 0, 2 OT
What happened: With a chance at forcing a second-place tie and keeping their slim postseason hopes alive, the Demons finished the season without a goal in their final two matches after a double overtime tie with the Ravens.
“It wasn’t the way we wanted to finish the season,” Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said. “We had a chance to win in regulation. We had a chance to win in both overtimes, but so did Rio Grande. It was a back-and-forth game in terms of opportunities.”
Standouts: Ethan Earnest recorded the shutout, and Eadie said he will miss the five seniors who leave the team.
What’s next: The Demons end the season 8-8-4, 4-5-1.
Friday
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 4, Tierra Encantada 3
What happened: The Wild Wolves said farewell to the 2019 season and perhaps to interim head coach Rob Lochner, the former head coach who returned last week to finish the year after the school fired its previous coaches. Desert Academy/Waldorf built a 3-0 lead Friday by controlling possession and slowing the pace before the Alacranes scored twice before the half, then added the tying score in the 60th minute. Five minutes later, freshman Jan Konings flipped a shot over an onrushing Tierra Encantada goalie for the winner in the District 1-1A/3A match.
Standouts: Lochner called Konings’ goal “beautiful.”
What’s next: The Wild Wolves end the year 6-11, 5-5. Tierra Encantada (13-4, 7-3) is a lock to play in the Class 1A/3A State Tournament this week.
Monte del Sol 10, Rehoboth 0
What happened: Perfection for the Dragons as they went undefeated in the 1-1A/3A season without allowing a goal after a mercy-rule win over the Lynx at the Municipal Recreation Complex. Friday’s win likely secures a top-four seed for the Class 1A/3A Tournament bracket that will be announced Sunday. Monte del Sol had three players score goals, and Rehoboth aided the cause with an own goal.
Standouts: Pedro Chavez finished the season with a goal-scoring flourish, as he had seven goals against the Lynx and 13 over the final two matches to reach 39 goals overall.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (16-3, 10-0) will find out its seed Sunday.
