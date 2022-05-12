RIO RANCHO — “How you like me now?”
Those words rolled out like a thunderclap from the Santa Fe Indian School dugout shortly after the Braves pulled a stunning 8-5 upset of No. 1 seed St. Michael’s during Thursday afternoon’s quarterfinals of the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament at Cleveland.
Swept in three games by the Horsemen during the regular season and largely overlooked, SFIS (17-12) moves into Friday’s semifinals against No. 5 East Mountain. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Rio Rancho High School.
“I think for a long time no one really believed in us,” said senior Jace Trancosa. “I think we learned something about ourselves not that long ago. We found out we’re a good team, too. We can beat these guys.”
Standing 5-foot-4 and tipping the scales at 121 pounds, Trancosa hardly seemed like the candidate to play the role of giant killer. His jersey hangs off his shoulders the way a kicker might look in a lineman’s uniform. He had an earned run average north of 6.50 in 11 appearances in the regular season. He possesses a fastball that tops out around 75 miles an hour.
Through five-plus innings, however, he was dealing like a crafty veteran who’d logged more state tournament miles than anyone alive. He wasn’t brilliant, but he did exactly what he needed to do in order to keep the dangerous Horsemen lineup in check.
“He battled and made pitches, he got the outs when we needed them,” said SFIS coach Jude Torres. “What more can you say? We knew he was the guy because he’d shown he could do it.”
Trancosa’s stats weren’t worthy of a Cy Young but they were more than good enough. He allowed three runs on nine hits, striking out six while walking four batters and hitting four more. He held the Horsemen (19-7) to a single run through five innings, recording the biggest out of the game in the home half of the fourth when he struck out St. Michael’s slugger CeeJay Saiz with the bases loaded and two outs.
It was the only time all game Saiz was challenged. In five plate appearances, he was walked four times. That included an intentional pass with the bases loaded in the sixth.
“At that point we were up seven and I just didn’t want [Saiz] clearing the bases or giving them a big hit,” Torres said.
The Braves got all the runs they needed before most fans had even settled in. They scored six times in the top of the first, taking advantage of a rough outing from Horsemen starter Rahul Williams.
SFIS batted around on three hits, three walks and a hit batsman. The most damaging shots came from the bottom of the order where No. 7 hitter Jeremy Martinez laced a two-run single to center to open a 3-0 lead. Moments later, No. 9 batter Marlo Gauchupin smacked a bases-loaded triple to right.
“Best game I’ve probably ever had,” Gauchupin said. “I’ve been working hard and believing in myself. It’s all about feeling confident, you know?”
He followed that with another run-scoring triple in the third inning. The bottom four batters in the SFIS lineup had six hits with five runs scored and six RBI. All told, five Braves had at least two hits, including three apiece from Martinez and Takoda Jones.
St. Michael’s had its chances to chip away. The Horsemen stranded 14 runners, leaving at least one on in every inning. They were their own worst enemy at times, getting a pair of baserunners thrown out in the first inning and five cut down for the game.
GAME NOTES
Trancosa threw 106 pitches, only 67 of which were strikes. Of those, the Horsemen had 18 swings and misses. … Elijah Sisneros relieved Williams to start the second and was pretty efficient. Of his 87 pitches, 71 were strikes despite just four strikeouts. … Derek Martinez was 2 for 3 in the final game of his St. Michael’s career. ... Saiz walked on five pitches in the first inning, on a full count in the third, struck out in an epic six-pitch at bat in the fourth and never saw a pitch in his final two appearances, getting the intentional pass both times. ... St. Michael's had the tying run at the plate when the game ended.
TOURNAMENT NOTES
It was a day of upsets in 3A as three of the four games saw the higher seed go down. Among them was No. 7 Raton beating No. 2 Sandia Prep, 4-3, in Thursday's late game that ended just a few minutes before 10 p.m.
That means the two teams that finished below St. Michael's and Robertson in the final regular season standings for District 2-3A are still alive while the Horsemen and Cardinals are done.
Fourth-seeded Robertson was eliminated in ugly fashion. The Cardinals were crushed 16-2 by East Mountain, giving up at least two runs in all five innings.
Afterward, Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez didn’t exactly pull any punches when discussing the timeframe leading into the playoffs. Because of the wildfires near Las Vegas, four players and one assistant coach were among those forced to evacuate.
“What do you expect when you go eight [explicative] days without practicing?” Gonzalez said. “It’s just like anything else when you take eight days off after doing it every day for a few months — you struggle.”
The Cardinals did manage to get three workouts in earlier this week in Rio Rancho but Gonzalez said they were the three worst practices the team had had all season.