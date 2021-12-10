While her résumé and career accomplishments certainly speak for themselves, the point could be made that one of the best coaching jobs Patricia Chavez ever did was without a whistle, diagramming a play or running a practice.
The head coach of the girls basketball team at Santa Fe Indian School, the no-nonsense Chavez spent most of her time during the surreal 2020-21 school year holding together a team that, on paper, didn’t exist.
While the pandemic kept most kids at home for most of the school year and condensed a full season of prep sports into a few frantic months in the spring, SFIS closed its campus and taught students exclusively online. Per state directive, if a school didn’t offer in-person learning, it could not compete in sports.
SFIS and other boarding schools like it were granted an exception by the New Mexico Activities Association. It allowed prospective student-athletes to remain enrolled at SFIS but gave them the opportunity to play team sports at the public school closest to their home address.
For some, it meant staying in Santa Fe. For others, like seniors Cameron Conners and Jordan Torres, it gave them a chance to wear another team’s uniform while keeping their loyalties closer to home.
The pair played last season — an abbreviated 15-game run squeezed into just five weeks in the spring — at Española Valley. Each had a huge role in helping the Lady Sundevils land the
No. 2 seed in Class 4A and reach the state championship game against Gallup. “It was a weird and really different experience, not just in playing for another team but also from the coaching style,” Conners said. “You spend so much time getting used to one way and then it’s completely different. For us, we were lucky because we reunited with a couple of teammates we had when we were little.”
Torres and Conners played in youth leagues with and against many of the girls in Española. It wasn’t until high school that they took their talents to Santa Fe, to a school where Chavez is the latest coach to embrace the stellar tradition of girls basketball.
Chavez said she made it her mission to stay in constant contact with her players throughout the school year that will forever be remembered as one nearly wiped off the books by the coronavirus pandemic.
“You know, the entire year was bittersweet because we’d watch kids play on other teams, and we really rooted for them,” she said. “By the same token, we were just champing at the bit to get a chance to do it again. At the end of the day, just getting back here and having the chance to be together again is surreal and really heartfelt.”
Chavez and her staff remained present with every player in the program. They set up video calls, connected through social media, sent messages through text and email; if there was a way to keep the communication open and flowing, they did it. They’d offer ideas for workouts and suggested methods for mental health. They also met in person as often as they could.
“The coaches, they supported those kids that were playing elsewhere by going to games and being there on their senior nights, just being there in the stands during games,” Chavez said. “Again, bittersweet, especially for those seniors. At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids.”
In some ways, the 2021-22 season is an expansion year for the Lady Braves. A good portion of the program, from varsity to the lowest levels, is a mix of familiar faces that were with SFIS at the end of the 2019-20 season.
That includes Torres, a gifted guard with a fearless approach. As fun as it was at Española, she said there’s no replacement for chemistry. Since she and Conners are the only two returning varsity players from the end of their sophomore seasons, they’ve taken on the dual role of leadership and locker room boss.
“It’s good to be back here but chemistry, it’s a big part of the game,” Torres said.
The Lady Braves started the season with a bang, winning their first seven games before falling to Gallup in Thursday’s opening round of the Al Armendariz Tournament at Capital. With two-thirds of the season to go, it’s looking as though SFIS, district rival Robertson and a few others, namely Navajo Prep, will be among the last teams standing in March.
Torres said the idea of resurrecting the Lady Braves and taking them back to the state tournament has been a goal since played last season for Española.
“I’d love for us to play Robertson at state; I’d love for us to play anybody,” she said. “It feels like a long time since we’ve had this team because it has been a long time. Two years, and now we’re back. It’s been fun so far but, yeah, we kind of do look ahead to where we’ll be.”
Conners admitted there’s probably a part of every girl at SFIS that considered staying home to play for the public school nearest their family. The the allure of returning, she said, was just too strong. “There’s always the thought because it’s your hometown but [Torres] and I have been here since eighth grade,” she said. “But coming back here, it’s a chance to represent all
19 pueblos. Lots of people enjoy watching us playing here so coming back for everyone was a really good choice.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.