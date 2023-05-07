From six to three to one.

In the span of three seasons over five years, the Santa Fe Indian School softball program could marks its progress by its seed. The Lady Braves were rewarded Sunday afternoon with the ultimate sign of respect — the top seed for the Class 3A State Tournament.

SFIS was one of two District 2-3A teams seeded in the top four, which guarantees a bye into the 3A quarterfinals and the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Defending 3A champion Las Vegas Robertson nabbed the second seed and also will get a bye.

