In the span of three seasons over five years, the Santa Fe Indian School softball program could marks its progress by its seed. The Lady Braves were rewarded Sunday afternoon with the ultimate sign of respect — the top seed for the Class 3A State Tournament.
SFIS was one of two District 2-3A teams seeded in the top four, which guarantees a bye into the 3A quarterfinals and the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Defending 3A champion Las Vegas Robertson nabbed the second seed and also will get a bye.
Ruidoso was seeded third, while Cobre was No. 4.
The top two seeds appear to be on a collision course to meet for the 3A title for the second straight year. Last spring, Robertson was the top seed and beat the Lady Braves twice during the tournament, including an 8-1 win in the championship game.
This year, SFIS won two of the three matchups, all of which went eight innings. The Lady Braves took the first game by a 10-7 count April 4 in the Meadow City, then split a doubleheader at home, losing the first game by a 7-6 count before using a three-run bottom of the eight to win 3-2 and claim the district title. The loss was the only one on the season for the 22-1 Lady Braves.
West Las Vegas was seeded eighth and will play in the first round against No. 9 Tucumcari. St, Michael's was the 11th seed and plays No. 6 Dexter.
All first-round elimination games are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rio Rancho Cleveland. Winners advance to the 3 p.m. quarterfinals, which become a double-elimination format.
SFIS will play either the Lady Dons, which it beat 11-0 and 2-0 on Friday to complete the regular season, or the Lady Rattlers. Robertson awaits the East Mountain-Tohatchi winner.
The 12-team Class 1A/2A bracket did not include a Northern team.