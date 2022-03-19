Softball
Santa Fe Indian School 19, Shiprock 0 (3 innings)
Santa Fe Indian School 9, Navajo Prep 4
What happened: The Lady Braves swept through their own Lady Braves Invitational by handling the Lady Chieftains on Saturday morning, then rallied to outscore the Lady Eagles 6-1 over the last three innings to complete a 3-0 mark and win their fifth straight game. SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said his team is hitting the ball well, as evidence by its 12-run outburst to open the game against Shiprock.
In Game 2, Navajo Prep tied the game at 3-all through 3½ innings before SFIS broke the tie in the bottom of the frame. The big inning was a three-run sixth that capped the scoring.
“There are a few things we need to work on,” Torres said. “But we need to keep our bats hot.”
Top players: Shade Phea Young was dominant in the opening, generating six strikeouts in registering all nine outs against Shiprock. She came on in the fourth inning and allowed just one run over the last three-plus frames.
What’s next: Hard to believe it, but District 2-3A play begins Tuesday for the Lady Braves (5-1), as they travel to Raton for the opener.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.