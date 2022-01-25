Finally.
It was all Jason Abeyta could say Tuesday afternoon. Abeyta and the Santa Fe Indian School Braves finally had something to look forward to, other than the promise of tomorrow.
There was a boys basketball game they could play.
SFIS played for the first time since winning the Bean Valley Tournament championship Jan. 8 when it opened the District 2-3A season with a game Tuesday night at St. Michael’s, which the Horsemen won 54-37. The boys and girls basketball programs hit the pause button starting Jan. 10 as the school tended to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases by going to remote learning.
All athletic activity ceased Jan. 10 after the school announced it was going to remote learning because of a lack of tests for all students and staff returning from the Christmas break.
It wasn’t until Jan. 17 that varsity players were allowed to return to the boarding school campus, and Abeyta, the Braves head boys basketball coach, didn’t have a full complement of players for a full practice until Monday.
He conceded playing the Horsemen, who are playing their third district game already, will be a tall task, but not nearly as tall as simply getting the Braves back on the court.
“It’s nice for me, but I know the boys that are on campus, they’re ready to go,” Abeyta said. It’s going to be good for them and interesting for me, but at least we can say, ‘Finally!’ ”
What school officials hope would be a short, five-day pause is now in its third week, but this is the first week in which both teams could play games. SFIS superintendent Christie Abeyta allowed only varsity players for both programs to practice starting Jan. 17, but players slowly trickled onto the campus
Abeyta said he had just four players when practices started. He said several of the Braves were recovering from the coronavirus days after beating host Estancia for the tournament championship. Even Abeyta was among that group, and he didn’t return to practice until Monday.
The quartet worked on individual drills until there were eight players available Monday. The roster size was up to nine by tip-off time with the Horsemen.
Abeyta said it is challenging enough to restart the season without much practice time, but trying to recover lost time while also trying to get healthy adds another hurdle for the Braves, who were 7-5 heading prior to the pause.
“We were finally turning the corner [after winning the Bean Valley title],” Abeyta said. “We were learning to finish games and put teams away, then we get hit with this and we got to learn all over again.”
The learning process began in earnest against the struggling Horsemen, who were 0-2 in district play going into Tuesday’s game. St. Michael’s (3-12 overall) used a 9-0 run to finish the third quarter to take a 42-22 lead and build the margin to as much as 24 points before the Braves scored nine straight points to get within 52-37 with 3 minutes left in the game.
SFIS (7-6, 0-1) looked sloppy, as it committed 15 turnovers and didn’t hit its first basket until junior wing Owen Pecos hit a corner 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in the opening quarter to get the Braves within 11-7. They were within 16-11 when the Horsemen scored five straight points to increase their lead to 21-11 on Adam Montoya’s 3-pointer with 3:21 to go before the half.
While it wasn’t the restart Abeyta and the Braves wanted, it was a restart.
And it was about time it happened.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.