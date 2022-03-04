The Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves saw green lights most of Friday night.
Patricia Chavez wishes they would have seen red a few times and pumped the brakes.
There were plenty of scoring opportunities for SFIS throughout its Class 3A quarterfinal matchup against Albuquerque Sandia Prep in Pueblo Pavilion. It was just that Chavez, the Lady Braves head coach, said they just needed to slow down to convert them.
Far too often, the Lady Braves missed open teammates, rushed breakaway shots or just simply made bad passes to short-circuit those chances. Fortunately for them, they made more than enough baskets to fashion a 40-24 win to advance to the 3A quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
SFIS, seeded third in the tournament, will take on No. 6 Socorro at home for a spot in the Thursday semifinals that will take place in the The Pit.
Duplicating the Lady Braves’ defensive effort would be great. They forced 31 Sandia Prep turnovers and held the Lady Sundevils to just 7-of-39 shooting.
However, SFIS (19-6) committed 23 turnovers and missed 12 of its last 17 shots after a solid 14-for-30 start. The Lady Braves also made just three of seven free throws overall, and just one of 10 3-pointers.
That one triple — by senior guard Jordan Torres with 4:08 left in the third quarter — handed the Lady Braves a 32-14 lead. They were on the verge of a blowout when they lost sight of knowing when to hit the gas pedal and when to take their foot off of it to set up the offense.
“We had a chance to really open it up there,” Chavez said. “Then we got a little selfish, a little careless and got out of system. And that created that lack of momentum and those bumps in the wall.”
Those bumps allowed Sandia Prep to cling to hope it could pull off a stunning comeback. At one point, the Lady Braves scored just two points in an 8-minute stretch.
Fortunately, the Lady Sundevils could do little more than hit six free throws and knock down a Mika Juan bucket in the low post to get within 36-24 with less than
2 minutes left.
Madisen Valdez finally halted the slump with a breakaway layup off a Taryn Aguilar steal with 1:17 left, as Sandia Prep committed its 29th turnover.
Aguilar, a senior who transferred from St. Michael’s to SFIS after her freshman year, tied for the team high with eight points, grabbed four offensive rebounds and had a couple of steals in one of her more complete games of the season.
It was a satisfying moment for Aguilar, who didn’t play for the varsity until this year after sitting out her sophomore year as a transfer, then playing at Capital as a junior when SFIS shuttered its athletic program during the pandemic for last year’s truncated 2021 season.
If anything, she benefited from the post skills she acquired while a Lady Horsemen, and the guard play she had to learn while a Lady Jaguar.
“I can handle the ball, or I can shoot it or I can take it [into the paint],” Aguilar said. “I really want to take advantage of that to help this team.”
For two and a half quarters, the Lady Braves took advantage of unselfish play and a suffocating defense to put Sandia Prep (11-15) in a huge hole. They eschewed the perimeter shot, going 12 for 24 from inside the arc as they pounded the paint for good looks.
In fact, every single shot SFIS made came inside of 5 feet until Torres’ 3. Chavez said the way her team ran the offense was almost flawless to that point. And that’s how the Lady Braves need to operate, she said.
“It was a great feeling to see some transition buckets,” Chavez said. “We were getting the ball to our outlet, and then getting a couple of easy buckets, which helped get our momentum going.”
Similar execution will be crucial against the defensive-minded Lady Scorpions, who eked out a 42-35 win over West Las Vegas in a 6-11 matchup in Socorro. Opponents are scoring just 38.8 points per game against Socorro, which Chavez said is a result of scrappy play and active hands on the defensive side of the ball.
“At this stage of the game — what I call the second season — you can’t take anybody lightly,” Chavez said. “We’re on an equal playing field, and you got to be ready to play.”
And the Lady Braves will need to distinguish when they have the green light to attack the basket, and when it’s best to sit in traffic and wait for the next opportunity to come.
