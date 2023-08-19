081923 jw sfis v cuba.jpg

Santa Fe Indian School’s Leonard Baldonado is tackled by Chris Salaz during Saturday’s season-opening home loss. Baldonado rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns to lead a Braves offense that outgained Cuba 254-80, but SFIS allowed a kickoff return touchdown and one scoring drive and failed to convert two 2-point conversions to fall 13-12.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Statistics said one thing.

The scoreboard said another, and that is the bottom line in Bill Moon’s book.

As Santa Fe Indian School’s head coach reflected on his third season-opener with the program, Moon pointed out his Braves got nothing for controlling both sides of the ball for most of Saturday afternoon — except a 13-12 loss to the Cuba Rams at SFIS athletic complex.

