Santa Fe Indian School was minutes away from winning a Class 3A girls basketball title in March.
But that wasn’t enough for the school to simply keep head coach Patricia Chavez for the 2022-23 season. SFIS opened the position for applications last week, said athletic director Eric Brock, but Chavez is welcome to reapply for the post she held for the past four years — and three seasons — with the program. SFIS did not field any athletic teams for the shortened 2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She is not the only SFIS coach in that position. Brian Gurule, who has spent the past decade in charge of the volleyball program, was also welcomed to throw his hat into the ring for his former job after it was opened earlier this month.
Gurule has a 107-125 record at SFIS, but the program is 71-53 over the last five seasons and has reached the postseason every year except for a three-year stretch from 2013-15.
Brock said the decision to open up the positions was an administrative one and declined to elaborate further on the matter.
“This is just a decision our school wanted to make,” Brock said. “It was in the best interest of our program to allow Patricia to reapply.”
Chavez and Gurule declined to comment about the school’s decision.
“Coaches are hired until they either retire or get fired,” Gurule said.
The Lady Braves have compiled a 69-20 record and two appearances in the 3A title game under Chavez, who was an assistant under then-head coach Christie Abeyta prior to her hire in 2018. Abeyta left her position to pursue an administrative career and eventually became the school’s superintendent in 2020.
SFIS has struggled with over the past four years with the Las Vegas Robertson Lady Cardinals. The two team, District 2-3A foes, have played each other 12 times since 2018, and Robertson is 10-2 in that span. That includes a 62-46 win in the 2019 3A title game and a 37-31 game for the 3A title in March. In the last installment of the rivalry, the Lady Braves overcame a 25-11 deficit and took a 31-28 lead early in the fourth quarter, only to go scoreless the rest of the game.
As for Gurule’s program, it has routinely been in the toughest district in 3A for most of his career. During his tenure, the state champion, runner-up or both resided in SFIS’ district in seven of his 10 seasons. Last season, five of the six teams in District 2-3A advanced to the state tournament, with Robertson and St. Michael’s playing for the 3A championship.
Gurule said during the 2021 season one of the biggest challenges the Lady Braves faced was losing a year of playing time. Most of the players do not participate in club teams because they live on their respective pueblos or on the Navajo Nation, so they are learning the game during the regular season.
When the Lady Braves began play in August, it was the first time they had been together since November of 2019.
“We had to fill key positions with girls who last played in the seventh or eighth grade and some C-team and [junior varsity] players had to move up,” Gurule said in October. “It’s the lack of experience and the speed of the game that they are having to adjust to.”
