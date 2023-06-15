After almost two months of waiting, Santa Fe Indian School can finally say it has a head girls basketball coach.
For the first time in nine years, SFIS went external with its hire in announcing Crownpoint head coach Khadijha Jackson to replace Teri Morrison, who was not retained after one season.
Jackson becomes the program's third head coach in the past two years.
Jackson spent five years at Crownpoint, compiling a 70-60 record. In 2022, she led the Lady Eagles to a 23-8 record and the Class 3A semifinals, earning District 2-3A coach of the year honors for the Lady Eagles' performance.
Crownpoint went 15-14 in 2022-23, losing to Albuquerque Sandia Prep in the opening round of the 3A tournament in March. She inherits a program that has reached the state championship game three times in the last five years, including the last two.
SFIS has been one of the more successful programs in the state over the past five seasons, with a 116-33 record and five straight 20-win seasons under three coaches since the 2017-18 season. The Lady Braves have reached the quarterfinals every year they have participated in the sport since then, aside from the 2021 season in which it did not participate in athletics because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite that success, she is replacing Morrison and Patricia Chavez after they both guided the Lady Braves to the "Championship Friday." Chavez and Morrison were hired after being assistant coaches under the previous head coach. Jackson is the first coach hired not associated with SFIS before taking the job since Lanse Carter took over the program in 2014.
"SFIS is known as a community of resilience and achievement," Jackson said in a news release. "I plan to bring that same mentality to the Lady Brave Basketball program."
The school did not make Jackson available for comment, and SFIS athletic director Eric Brock did not return phone messages.
Brock said in the release he believes Jackson, who is Navajo, will fit into the school's "rich tradition of athletics and she brings energy to our program.
"She is a role model to native youth encouraging excellence in athletics while giving back to the community through her coaching and mentorship.”
Española close to hire
Española Valley has whittled its list of candidates for its vacant girls basketball position to two names, according to The Rio Grande Sun. The newspaper reported via Twitter the school will decide between former Los Alamos head coach Ray Romero and Escalante head coach Bryan Gonzales.
Española athletic director Matthew Abeyta did not return a phone message from The New Mexican.
Romero previously coached the team in 2013-14, leading the Lady Sundevils to a 22-8 record and a spot in the 4A quarterfinals before resigning after the season. He spent three years at Los Alamos, turning an 0-13 program in the 2021 COVID season into a 20-8 team this past season that won 20 of its last 24 games and reached the 4A quarterfinals.
Romero was 33-36 during his tenure.
Gonzales took over at Escalante for the 2022-23 season after a three-year stint at Pecos, leading the Lady Lobos to a 22-8 record and a second straight appearance in the 2A championship game. He led Pecos to a 14-0 record and the 2A title in 2021 and compiled a 49-23 record with the Lady Panthers.