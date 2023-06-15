DSC05107 copy.jpg

Santa Fe Indian School’s new girls basketball coach, Khadijha Jackson, spent five years coaching at Crownpoint, compiling a 70-60 record and a berth in the 2022 Class 3A state semifinals.

 Courtesy Santa Fe Indian School

After almost two months of waiting, Santa Fe Indian School can finally say it has a head girls basketball coach.

For the first time in nine years, SFIS went external with its hire in announcing Crownpoint head coach Khadijha Jackson to replace Teri Morrison, who was not retained after one season.

Jackson becomes the program’s third head coach in the past two years.