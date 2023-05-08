ALBUQUERQUE — A year ago, Santa Fe Indian School relied on the kindness of strangers to create a golf program.
On Monday, the Braves looked every bit like they belonged at The Country Club at Four Hills — even as they made history when Keiana Chavez teed off on the 10th hole at 9 a.m. to become the first SFIS golfer to compete in the Class 1A/3A State Championships.
Seventy minutes later, the boys program made its own history by becoming the school’s first team to compete at the state tournament.
Donning maroon polo shirts with the school logo on the left breast and golf clubs that were purchased and not donated, the Braves completed a 180-degree turn from neophytes to a program to be reckoned with in the coming years.
SFIS’ first foray into the state field was inauspicious, as the boys struggled through the opening round of the two-day tournament, shooting a 128-over 416 to sit in sixth place out of six teams, nine strokes behind Mescalaro Apache.
Meanwhile, Chavez shot a 42-over 114 as the only Lady Brave in the individual field. She said the team had never seen the course until Sunday’s practice, but she felt she did well, besides a few holes in which she struggled.
Chavez added she was acutely aware of what she and the boys team were about to accomplish.
“I was nervous as first, but I feel like I did pretty good,” Chavez said.
Good might be an understatement. When SFIS decided to start playing the sport in the spring of 2022, head coach Kevin Lewis said he had to scramble to get the necessary equipment and uniforms to get ready for competition. The golf team played last year on probation by the New Mexico Activities Association, which is common for first-year programs, and played a junior-varsity schedule.
Lewis said the team’s golf clubs didn’t show up until the day before the its first tournament and he was scrambling to get the appropriate attire for his players to wear.
“We showed up for the St. Michael’s Invite [in April 2022] hitting their clubs for the first time, wearing whatever polos and khakis we could find for them,” Lewis said. “We took it from there.”
Lewis inherited a group that was short on experience but long on desire and determination. Chavez said she played off and on growing up, while senior Taven Vallo admitted he hadn’t played in a while when he joined the program last year. The Braves’ No. 1 golfer, Kennen Quintana, said his mom encouraged him to try the sport, even though the closest he came to playing golf was going to Top Golf.
Lewis said he hit up various golf courses and golf associations to collect donated clubs, tees and even balls to get his kids started on learning the sport. The players practiced at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe twice a week and the Santa Ana Golf Course on Saturdays, and Lewis started with a group of 26 interested golfer that steadily whittled down to about 15.
The first time Quintana stepped into a tee box for a tournament last year was intimidating for him, he said.
“It’s really nerve-wracking playing against people who have been competing for way longer than you and have more experience,” Quintana said. “It went away after the first three holes, because I wanted to keep up with them.”
Lewis, an avid golfer, said he not only had to teach the players the necessary skills for the sport, but also the protocols and unwritten rules that go along with it.
“I hold golf as a highly-respected sport, and having the right gear and equipment really sets the right tone,” Lewis said.
After finishing the probationary season, Lewis was ambitious in starting the inaugural varsity season on the right foot. The Braves went to six fall tournaments as a precursor to the spring season. SFIS had enough boys golfers Lewis formed a junior varsity squad, which is unheard of for most programs.
The Braves’ progress within a year’s time could be marked by the District 2-3A Tournament on April 27. The Braves won the tournament by one stroke over St. Michael’s at the Santa Fe Country Club — on the very course the program began its journey.
“Three hundred and sixty-six days later, and our boys win the district title,” Lewis said. “Talk about coming from the bottom to where we’re at right now.”
The impact of the golf program is being felt on the campus. Lewis saw it when he witnessed physical education students chipping balls on the football field with the donated equipment that started the program.
When he watched his players tee off Monday morning, Lewis said a sense of pride and accomplished swelled up in him, and he needed a moment to collect his emotions.
“We’ve come a long way from where we were at,” Lewis said. “It’s hard to describe because we were literally starting from the bottom.”
SFIS can see the top, and it happened more quickly than anyone expected.
Lady Horsemen in fourth after Day One
St. Michael’s was consistent in its first round of the tournament. Led by Madeline Imus, who shot a 43-over 115, the Lady Horsemen had all four of its scoring players within 14 shots of each other. That combined to produce a 190-over 478, which is five strokes behind East Mountain for third place and 29 strokes behind second place Texico.
Individually, Santa Fe Prep’s Nutthanan Leardsakulphasuk sits in second place after carding a 23-over 95, which is four shots behind Socorro’s Tivonne Anaya. On the boys side, Prep’s William Babcock is the top Northern golfer with a 24-over 96, one shot ahead of Isaak Jaramillo of St. Michael’s.