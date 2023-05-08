ALBUQUERQUE — A year ago, Santa Fe Indian School relied on the kindness of strangers to create a golf program.

On Monday, the Braves looked every bit like they belonged at The Country Club at Four Hills — even as they made history when Keiana Chavez teed off on the 10th hole at 9 a.m. to become the first SFIS golfer to compete in the Class 1A/3A State Championships.

Seventy minutes later, the boys program made its own history by becoming the school’s first team to compete at the state tournament.

