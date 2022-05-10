Five runs.
That’s the figure Oliver Torres said the Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves needs to hit if they want to get through the winner’s bracket of the Class 3A State Softball Tournament that begins Wednesday.
The third seed in the bracket, SFIS will enjoy the spoils of that by avoiding the play-in games in the morning at Rio Rancho Cleveland. It will await the winner between No. 11 Tohatchi and No. 6 West Las Vegas, from which the Lady Braves won two of three games during the District 2-3A season. The Lady Braves hit the field at 3 p.m., as the eight remaining teams after the play-in games compete in a double-elimination bracket.
It is the first time the program received a bye, and Torres wants to take advantage of that. Hence the five-run goal he set up for his team.
“In order for us to be the best team in the state, all we have to do is put up five runs for Shadé,” Torres said.
The coach was alluding to ace pitcher Shadé-Phea Young, arguably the best pitcher in 3A and among the best in the state. Young has a 0.90 ERA that leads 3A and is fifth statewide, along with 141 strikeouts that is second to East Mountain’s Oliva Ford. She will play an integral part in the Lady Braves’ success, but Torres said getting to the second round of the winner’s bracket — and even getting to the winner’s bracket championship game is crucial.
Playing to the championship game Thursday means she would only pitch three times that day, versus four if SFIS gets to the second round. The worst-case scenario is a loss in Wednesday’s first round, which means the Lady Braves would have to win four games in the consolation bracket to get to the championship game. Three of them would come Thursday, while the team that gets through the winner’s bracket plays three times to get to the finals.
Regardless of the situation, Torres said he is emphasizing to the players to stay in the shade and remain hydrated over the next three days.
“We got to come with it and try to win,” Torres said. “I’m hoping to win all the way through instead of coming through the loser’s bracket. That’s a lot of games in a few days.”
To get to the winner’s bracket championship game, SFIS will likely have to face No 2. Cobre, which has a trio of pitchers it can use. The chances are good the team that comes through that side of the bracket will face top seed Las Vegas Robertson.
It is the second time in the last three state tournaments the Lady Cardinals earned the top seed (there was no tournament in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic). However, they have yet to reach the 3A championship game despite garnering a top-two seed five times in the last six tournaments.
This might be Robertson’s best chance. It swept the three-game district series against the Lady Braves, allowing just one run in the process. The Lady Cardinals lost to Cobre in its season opener, 10-8, but the Lady Cardinals were missing a few players, who were playing on the state championship basketball team until mid-March.
If there was a wild-card team in the mix, Torres said it was seventh-seeded Navajo Prep. The Lady Eagles won just one of their first 12 games before going 13-2 the rest of the way. Torres said they, too, were missing key players early in the year because of the basketball season, but they are playing their best right now.
Navajo Prep plays No. 10 St. Michael’s in a 11 a.m. play-in game, with the winner taking on Cobre.
“We’re not underestimating any of the teams on our end,” Torres said. “Anything can happen.”