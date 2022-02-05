Girls basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 43, West Las Vegas 32
What happened: The Lady Dons were dogged and determined, as they only trailed the Lady Braves 22-21 at the half and 28-27 heading into the fourth quarter of a District 2-3A game Saturday in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. West Las Vegas helped itself with 32 free-throw attempts, making 21, while SFIS was 15 for 21. The Lady Braves finally put the Lady Dons away with a 15-5 scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Top players: Jordan Torres and Taryn Aguilar each had 10 points to lead SFIS, while Cameron Conners scored nine. The Lady Dons were led by LillyAnna Martinez’s 19 points, as she made 11 of 19 free throws.
What’s next: The Lady Braves (13-4 overall, 2-1 in District 2-3A) plays Las Vegas Robertson at home in a showdown for the district top spot Wednesday. West Las Vegas (8-9, 2-1) travels to Raton on Wednesday.
Peñasco 46, Mora 21
What happened: The reboot of the Lady Panthers’ season continued successfully as they won their second District 5-2A game in as many days over the Rangerettes at home. Peñasco, which was coming off a 71-36 win over Questa on Friday, got everybody plenty of playing time, but head coach Mandy Montoya said she is trying to regain the chemistry the team was building before its shutdown at the end of January because of a COVID-19 outbreak. “We have only played five games at full strength, so I want them to play together,” Montoya said.
Top players: Analise MacAuley followed a 23-point, 10-rebound performance against the Lady Wildcats with 22 points to lead the Lady Panthers.
What’s next: Peñasco (11-6, 2-1) travels to Ojo Caliente to play Mesa Vista Tuesday. Mora (2-13, 0-3) will entertain the Lady Panthers in a rematch Wednesday.
St. Michael's 48, Raton 30
What happened: The Lady Horsemen were strong offensively from start to finish of a District 2-3A game Friday in Raton. That combined with tough defense to build a 27-10 lead at the half that grew to 41-20 heading into the fourth. The win stopped a three-game losing streak in district play.
Top players: Lauryn Pecos scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half to lead the way for
St. Michael’s. Madelyn Mossman was near-perfect from the free-throw line, hitting nine of 10 for all of her points.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (8-14, 2-3) takes on Las Vegas Robertson at home on Friday.
Capital 47, Abq. Rio Grande 17
What happened: The Lady Jaguars swept the District 5-5A series Friday with the Lady Ravens, thanks to their defense. Rio Grande scored just six points in the second half, with all of the team’s points coming in the final quarter. Capital built a 28-11 lead at the half before upping the margin to 43-11 entering the fourth.
Top players: The Lady Jaguars had a trio of double-digit scorers, led by Nicole Salazar’s
14 points. Shania Gallegos and Annalise Leos each scored 10. The Lady Ravens’ Xiclaly Guadara scored nine.
What’s next: Capital (6-15, 3-2) travels to Albuquerque High on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 71, Santa Fe Prep 52
What happened: The Cardinals used dominating second and third quarters to put away a depleted Blue Griffins squad that had just six players for a District 2-3A game in Michael Marr Gym. They kept pace with Raton for the district lead. Robertson outscored Prep 45-25 to turn a 11-10 lead into a 56-35 margin heading into the fourth. Cardinals head coach James Branch credited the outburst to defensive pressure, which helped produce transition baskets in the second half. “That third quarter surge was awesome,” Branch said.
Top players: Mateo Contreras scored a game-high 23 points to lead Robertson, while Kenneth Montoya added 15, Mathew Gonzales 14 and Bodie Schlinger 10. The Blue Griffins had Malachi Prevatt score 12 points.
What’s next: The Cardinals (12-6 overall, 4-1 in 2-3A) travels to
Santa Fe Indian School on Tuesday. Prep (12-8, 3-3) entertains a suddenly hot St. Michael’s squad on Tuesday.
Santa Fe Indian School 64, West Las Vegas 47
What happened: The Braves started hot and stayed that way for most of a District 2-3A game against the Dons in the Pueblo Pavilion to record their first district win. They scored 10 of the first 12 points and took a 20-5 lead. The Dons got within 12 points late in the first half before the Braves pushed the margin to 51-34 entering the fourth.
Top players: Leighton Galvan scored
26 points to lead SFIS, while Owen Pecos added 18. The Dons were led by Damian Gallegos’ 13 points, and Josh Gonzales added 10.
What’s next: The Braves (8-9, 1-3) plays Las Vegas Robertson Tuesday, while West Las Vegas (9-9, 0-3) plays at Raton on Monday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.