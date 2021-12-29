Girls basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 47, Mescalero Apache 27
What happened: The Lady Braves were stingy on the defensive end, as the Lady Chiefs never broke double digits in a single quarter of a semifinal in the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational at the University of New Mexico. SFIS used its size in building a 26-11 lead at the half, and finally put Mescalero away by with a 15-8 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
Top players: Cameron Conners had eight of her 10 points in the first half for the Lady Braves, which matched Taryn Aguilar and freshman Emma Lewis for team highs.
What's next: SFIS (11-1) takes on reigning Class 3A champion Navajo Prep for the tournament title at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
St. Michael's 41, Abq. Sandia Prep 40
What happened: The Lady Horsemen rebounded from an opening-round loss to Peñasco of the Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament on Tuesday to reach the consolation championship. After another first-quarter struggle in which they scored just six points, St. Michael's scored 18 points in the second and 13 in the third to build a 37-28 lead. It was just big enough to hold off another cold spell in the final quarter.
Top players: Carmen Pacheco and Lauryn Pecos lead St. Michael's with 12 points apiece.
What's next: The Lady Horsemen (4-7) takes on Albuquerque Hope Christian for fifth place in the tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Boys basketball
Belen 57, Taos 51
What happened: The Eagles won the Stu Clark Tournament title in Las Vegas, N.M., thanks to a 19-7 scoring run to open the game. The Tigers got as close as 26-24 late in the first half, but Belen pushed the lead to as much as 50-33 in the fourth before another Taos run cut the margin to 55-51. Belen won its first Stu Clark title since 1972.
Top players: Daniel Corrales was almost unstoppable in the low post for the Eagles, as he finished with 26 points. Anthony Padilla finished a strong tournament with a 36-point performance for Taos, with 18 coming in the fourth quarter.
What's next: Taos (7-3) takes on Grants on Monday.
Socorro 68. West Las Vegas 51
What happened: The Dons were within 36-32 at the half of the Stu Clark third-place game, but could not keep pace with a more balanced scoring attack by the Warriors. Adadrian "Duda" Jackson only had 11 points in the second half, but Warren Chewiwi stepped up with eight second half points. Six of them came in a decisive third quarter that saw Socorro up its lead to 48-38.
Top players: Jackson had 24 points — the only time he was held under 30 the entire tournament. Chewiwi added 14. P.J. Montaño led West Las Vegas with 16 points, and Damian Gallegos added 12.
What's next: The Dons (4-4) entertain Albuquerque Sandia Prep on Tuesday.
Capital 65, Bernalillo 63
What happened: Jaguars senior wing Anthony Alves guided the Jaguars down the stretch, hitting all eight free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Spartans at bay to take fifth place at the Stu Clark Tournament. Capital built a 19-13 lead after a quarter, but Bernalillo was within 33-31 at the half and 47-46 entering the fourth quarter.
Top players: Alves had 26 points to lead the Jaguars, and Izaya Sanchez-Valencia added nine. Jason Lovato scored 18 of his 25 points for Bernalillo in the first half.
What's next: Capital (8-5) plays Los Alamos on Tuesday at home.
Las Vegas Robertson 57, Pecos 55
What happened: The Cardinals finally won a close one, as they overcame the absence of leading scorer Mathew Gonzales to eke out a win over the Panthers in the seventh-place game of the Stu Clark Tournament. Pecos led 39-36 heading into the fourth quarter before Robertson rode the duo of Jesse James Gonzales and Bodie Schlinger. They combined for 14 of the Cardinals' 21 points in the final 8 minutes.
Top players: Schlinger finished with 20 points to lead Robertson, and Mateo Contreras added 17. Pecos had Aidan Holton score 21 points, while Isaiah Sandoval added 12.
What's next: Robertson (5-5) plays Moriarty on Tuesday at home. Pecos (4-5) prepares for the Northern Rio Grande Tournament that begins Jan. 6.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.