Volleyball
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Mora 0
What happened: The Lady Braves are fast learners, as they steadily shed their inexperience. SFIS showed it could close out a match as it swept the Rangerettes, 25-16, 35-22, 25-23 in the Pueblo Pavilion. Brian Gurule, the Lady Braves head coach, said one area of improvement for his team is serving, which was inconsistent against Mora. “We’ll get there,” Gurule said. But I’m pleased with this team.”
Top players: Sade Phea-Young had a team-high 13 kills for SFIS, while Cameron Conners added seven and had four aces.
What’s next: The Lady Braves (6-5) start District 2-3A play at home Thursday against Las Vegas Robertson.
