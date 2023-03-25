Santa Fe Indian School logo

Softball

Santa Fe Indian School 11, West Las Vegas 0 (five innings)

What happened: All of the preseason focus on their offense has worked out so far for the Lady Braves. For the sixth time in its first seven games, SFIS reached double figures in the run column, using a six-run fifth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule Saturday over the host Lady Dons in the West Las Vegas Tournament championship game.