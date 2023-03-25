Santa Fe Indian School 11, West Las Vegas 0 (five innings)
What happened: All of the preseason focus on their offense has worked out so far for the Lady Braves. For the sixth time in its first seven games, SFIS reached double figures in the run column, using a six-run fifth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule Saturday over the host Lady Dons in the West Las Vegas Tournament championship game.
"If we put up runs, we’re going to be fine," Lady Braves head coach Oliver Torres said. "We are putting all of our concentration on our sticks, and it's working so far."
Top players: Senior Alexis Vigil went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run to go with a six-RBI day. Shade Phea Young fired a one-hitter, striking out nine batters over five innings.
What's next: SFIS (7-0) returns to District 2-3A play with a home game against Raton Tuesday. West Las Vegas (2-3) takes on St. Michael's at home Tuesday.
Baseball
Santa Fe Indian School 17, Taos 2
What happened: The Braves more than rebounded from their semifinal loss to Las Vegas Robertson in the West Las Vegas Tournament semifinal, scoring 12 runs through the first three innings to secure third place Saturday. SFIS had 17 hits on the day, and had seven batters hit by pitches.
Top players: Owen Pecos was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Braves' attack, while Dontrell Aguilar had three hits in four at-bats with four RBIs. The pitching duo of Jermey Martinez and Nathanial Aguilar comebined to allow just two hits while striking out six Tigers.
What's next: SFIS (7-1) plays Raton at home Tuesday. Taos returns home to play Bloomfield Monday.
Tennis
Girls
Farmington 5, Santa Fe High 2
What happened: The Demonettes came up short in claiming the Farmington/Capital Challenge, as the Lady Scorpions reeled off three straight singles wins after losing two of the three doubles matches at a cold, blustery Capital. No. 1 doubles team of Carmen Valentino and Yasmin Verastegue-Palomino and the No. 2 duo of Avah Trujillo and Mikayla Montaño claimed Santa Fe High's two wins.
What's next: The Demonettes open District 5-5A play with a dual match at home against Albuquerque High on Monday.