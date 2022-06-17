Oliver Torres said there is a hole in terms of softball instruction, and he intends to help fill it.
The head softball coach at Santa Fe Indian School said the sport he coaches suffers from a lack of development, especially as players reach the high school level. To help bridge that gap, Torres is putting on a three-day skills camp open to all interested players that will offer instruction from former NCAA Division I players.
SFIS is holding its first "Softball for Life Skills Camp" at its athletic complex from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23-25, and Torres said the camp is free for rising sixth through 12th graders. He and his coaching staff, as well as several players, will be a part of the camp, but the highlight will be some of the guest instructors.
The Lady Braves are coming off a 2022 campaign in which they finished as the Class 3A runners-up with a 20-12 record.
One of the guests is former Oregon State outfielder Lovie Lopez, who was a third-team All PAC-12 player in 2016 and is 10th all-time in program history in runs scored.
Torres said he got some help from SFIS athletic director Eric Brock, who had some contacts to help Torres find the high-level instruction the camp will have.
Torres said softball is often a forgotten sport in Santa Fe, since so many of the prospective players focus more on basketball and volleyball. The camp is an opportunity for players to better learn the game at an early age and maybe find their niche.
"We are teaching the basic fundamentals of the game and the proper techniques and the things that will make them successful later on," Torres said. "That is one of the main reasons we are having the camp. We want to change the way things are going and start making the kids realize that softball is pretty dang fun to do in the summer, as well."
The camp will focus on all aspects of the game — hitting, pitching, fielding and base running — but will also talk about other areas that might not get as much attention, Torres said. Instructors will also focus on other basic life skills, like proper eating and drinking habits that will enhance players ability to perform on the field.
"If they want to be a D-I player, these are the things you need to know and these are the basics you need to have in your game to be able to play at a high level," Torres said.
While the camp is free, Torres said it will compete against basketball, which will have high school scrimmages as teams prepare for the 2022-23 season. Torres said he hopes some camp attendees will eschew a weekend of games to focus on their other sport.
A good turnout might make be a good sign for the camp's future.
"There are basketball tournaments everywhere, all the time," Torres said. "I would like to see a nice level of participation from the community. Maybe we can hold this camp again next year. It's rare you get some Division I players who played at an elite level in college softball to come in to give teaching and advice to younger players.
"Why not give basketball a break if you are a multiple-sport athlete where softball is a part of your repertoire?"