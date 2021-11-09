Volleyball
Class 3A State Tournament
First round
No. 6 Santa Fe Indian School 3, No. 11 Zuni 0
What happened: The Lady Braves got off a great start in the 3A opening-round match in the Pueblo Pavilion and stayed in control for a 25-9, 25-21, 25-20 win. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule was happy with the effort to start the match, but admitted his team took its foot off the gas after that. He pointed to eight serving errors and several hitting errors in Game 2 allowed Zuni to stick around. "We just need to start focusing a little better, but I am so proud of the girls," Gurule said. "
Top players: The hitting duo of Cameron Conners and Angelina Geissinger again led the way, as Conners had 17 kills and Geissinger added 16. Haley Aguilar recorded 27 assists. Makayla Martinez had 17 digs.
What's next: SFIS (15-9) takes on No. 3 Socorro in a 3A quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Friday in the Santa Ana Star Center.
No. 8 East Mountain 3, No. 9 Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins played to their full potential in Game 1. If only they could have sustained it the rest of the way. The Lady Timberwolves slowed down Prep outside hitter Nicole Gonzales and found the holes in the Blue Griffins's defense to pull out a 7-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 win. "For us not playing last year and losing five seniors from last year's team and to make it to the top 12, I am certainly proud of this group," Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said.
Top players: Gonzales only had 11 kills, but she had support from Lauren McHorse (nine kills), Caroline Moore (eight kills) and Emery Kurth (six blocks).
What's next: Prep ends its season at 9-13.
Class 4A
No. 5 Pojoaque Valley 3, No. 12 Kirtland Central 0
What happened: The Elkettes moved into the 4A quarterfinals with their usual game plan of strong defense and serving. They used that to fashion a 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 sweep in Ben Luján Gymnasium. Not only did Pojoaque have four players each double figures in digs, but three of them had at least 20 for the match. It also recorded 15 aces on the night.
Top players: Taylor Quintana had 20 digs and 20 assists, while also serving six aces. Adrianna Rodriguez was the workhorse in the back row, with 30 digs to go with five kills and three aces. Shontelle Moline had 28 digs and Anica Urioste led the hitting attack with 12 kills to complement 23 digs and a pair of aces.
What's next: Pojoaque (16-8) plays Gallup in the 4A quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Friday in The Santa Ana Star Center.
