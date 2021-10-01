It’s safe to say that the Santa Fe Indian School football team exceeded expectations in the first two months of the prep football season.
Under first-year coach Bill Moon, the Braves won five of their first six games and defended the home turf by winning all three times in Santa Fe. But, as Moon pointed out after Friday’s game against visiting Robertson, beating the likes of Cuba, Española Valley, Wingate, McCurdy and Laguna-Acoma is one thing. Doing it against a top-tier team in Class 3A is quite another.
“Teams become great from January to June, and we haven’t had a January-to-June window with this team yet,” Moon said. “We’ll get there, but what we saw tonight is a team that’s been there for a while.”
Jesse James Gonzalez scored three touchdowns, quarterback Matthew Gonzales scored twice and the Cardinals’ defense forced five turnovers in a 53-0 rout. The contest was halted after the first play of the fourth quarter via the mercy rule when Kenneth Montoya picked off a SFIS pass and returned it 82 yards the other way.
After six weeks of playing better than even Moon could have hoped for, the Braves (5-2 overall, 0-1 in District 2-3A) were simply no match for a Robertson team that is playing as well as anyone in the state since the second week of the season. The Cardinals improved to 6-1. They head to No. 1 Raton next week in what could be a postseason preview in November.
“I’m extraordinarily happy about this effort, about where we are,” Moon said. “This is a blip in the road. We hit a rather deep pothole and the alignment’s got to be repaired but the car is still doing quite well.”
It didn’t help that SFIS was less than full strength. Moon said 13 players did not suit up, two of whom were excused for religious commitments back home. The Braves dressed just 16 players and finished the game with 15 on the sidelines.
“We’re a much-improved football team but we’re not prepared to be on the same field or play ironman football against a program like Robertson’s,” Moon said. “They’ll come after you whether you’ve got 15 guys or 50. They won’t quit and they’ll hit you as hard as they can every play, and those things only make you better.”
The Cardinals scored on all seven of their possessions. Their drives were as short as a two-play, 31-yard effort and as long as a 92-yard march that closed out the scoring in the first half with a Gonzalez touchdown run from 12 yards out.
SFIS had seven possessions. The Braves were picked off four times, punted twice, fumbled once and ran out of time on a drive closing out the first half. They finished with just three first downs, two of which came on their final possession when quarterback Kenyen Callado threaded a long pass to Fenyx Morningdove to get the Braves down to the Robertson 25 late in the third quarter.
It doesn’t get any easier for SFIS. Their final three games come against teams ranked in the top five in 3A; at home against St. Michael’s and West Las Vegas, and at unbeaten Raton in mid-October. Raton beat West Las Vegas, 14-7 on Friday night to stake the claim as the only undefeated team remaining in 3A.
St. Michael’s 27, Cathedral 15
Daymon Lujan scored two touchdowns, including a 1-yard plunge on fourth down early in the fourth quarter as St. Michael’s went on the road and beat Cathedral in El Paso, 27-15. It was the nondistrict finale for the Horsemen (5-1), who head to Santa Fe Indian next Friday in their District 2-3A opener.
St. Michael’s opened a 20-2 lead at halftime as quarterback Zachary Martinez passed for a pair of touchdowns. Lujan had 10 carries for 72 yards in the first two quarters, scoring once. Martinez continued his solid play under center by completing 8 of 12 passes in the first half for 103 yards.
The Irish (4-2) never led, making it three straight games that St. Michael’s hasn’t trailed.
