081523_GC_indianSchoolFB01rgb.jpg

Santa Fe Indian school senior running back/linebacker Leonard Baldonado kicks a ball downfield Tuesday during practice at Santa Fe Indian School.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

For all the success Bill Moon has had coaching high school football and litigating cases in court, there’s one thing the white-haired lawyer-turned-gridiron coach fails at more than he’d like to admit.

“I do the Jumble every morning with my wife, and she kicks my butt,” he said. “It’s a riddle I’d like to get to the bottom of.”

Another riddle is how to win consistently at Santa Fe Indian School. In his third season with the Braves, Moon seemed close to a breakthrough in 2021 when his program started 5-1 and headed into district play with a full head of steam.

081523_GC_indianSchoolFB02rgb.jpg

Santa Fe Indian School’s Nathaniel Rosetta lifts weights in the weight room Tuesday during practice at the school.
081523_GC_indianSchoolFB03rgb.jpg

Braves sophomore Jacoby Mendoza throws Tuesday during practice at Santa Fe Indian School.
081523_GC_indianSchoolFB04rgb.jpg

Braves junior running back/defensive back Caleb Martinez lifts weights Tuesday during practice at Santa Fe Indian School.

Recommended for you