For all the success Bill Moon has had coaching high school football and litigating cases in court, there’s one thing the white-haired lawyer-turned-gridiron coach fails at more than he’d like to admit.
“I do the Jumble every morning with my wife, and she kicks my butt,” he said. “It’s a riddle I’d like to get to the bottom of.”
Another riddle is how to win consistently at Santa Fe Indian School. In his third season with the Braves, Moon seemed close to a breakthrough in 2021 when his program started 5-1 and headed into district play with a full head of steam.
They’ve lost 12 of the 13 games played since then.
While the coach might not like to discuss it, the Braves enter this week’s season opener against Cuba with more riddles than a Jumble on steroids. Some positions don’t have backups, while others might have a sub with little or no experience at the varsity level.
Depth is, as always, a concern. Same, too, for a time element that always seems to be working against SFIS. Limited availability with the players over the summer and preseason camp has created an uphill climb for a team without much to go on.
“We’re just a few days away from our first game and we’re already 40% behind schedule,” Moon said. “This time of year, you can’t lose one minute of practice. Not one minute.”
The good news is the team’s most promising group is the line. The projected starters on offense — and defense, for that matter — include returning all-district performer Nate Rosetta and Alex Tsosie, a 300-pounder who just showed up in Moon’s office one day.
“He took up the entire doorway and in all my experience, any player who can fill up your door is a player you want to have in one of your helmets,” Moon said. “The problem is, I have a lot of helmets and not enough players the size of Alex Tsosie to fill them.”
Senior Cory Bitsie is a returning starter in the trenches, a player the coaches say has the quickest feet on the team. One lineman who may see time in a skill position thanks to the depth up front may be junior Carmelo Tenorio, a projected down lineman who may get plenty of time at tight end.
“The good thing with us is our core, is the line,” Moon said. “It may not pay off the way we’d like until next year for some of them, but they’re a group that I’m thinking can be good for us. If Carmelo wants to prove he can catch a pass and still block, we’ll give him a chance to play tight end. We’ll give a chance to anyone who can prove something to us.”
The quarterback situation isn’t quite as clear. Two sophomores have been battling for the top of the depth chart the last couple weeks and it appears as though Jacoby Mendoza may have a slight edge over Matthias Nabahe. Mendoza has been accurate throwing the ball and has a solid grasp of the offense while Nebahe is the kind of athlete who can fill in at any skill position, so don’t be surprised to see the two share time under center.
There’s a similar battle taking shape in the offensive backfield as senior Leonard Baldonado and Caleb Martinez are settling into their roles as the top running backs. Heading into Cuba, the nod will go to Baldonado, a physical brand of runner who enjoys contact.
“One is more powerful, the other quicker,” Moon said. “Both players will be on the field at the same time. So will our two quarterbacks.”
The schedule is far from easy. Due to the area’s shortage of referees, SFIS will play three Thursday night games and two more on Saturday afternoons. Their two district home games will also be their most challenging — they’ll face Robertson and St. Michael’s — a pair of perennial Class 3A state title contenders who will again be among this year’s elite.
“There’s improvement, and we do have solid players,” Moon said. “The team we’ll put on the field this week could beat the team we had out there last year.”
But will it be enough?
Moon said he researched the last 35 years of SFIS football and not once has a team played a full 10-game schedule and finished with a winning record. There have been teams that finished above .500, including one undefeated team while playing as an independent, but none managed to play a full slate of games the way this team is trying to do.
Something of a coaching legend in Northern New Mexico, Moon has won more than 100 games in stops at Santa Fe High, Capital, Española Valley, SFIS and Rio Rancho. Having beaten illness and countless fights with administrators at every stop, there’s no telling how much longer he’ll keep this up.
This much, however, is certain: “Confidence goes a long way in building a successful football player and that has been the mission since we started here. I have no idea how long I’ll keep this up and I have no idea if I’ll ever get the answers to my riddles, but if we can find some confidence I know we’ll have a chance to do something no team has done here in 35 years.”