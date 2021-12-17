What was supposed to be a groundbreaking achievement for a seventh grade girls basketball team instead has thrown a middle school tournament into chaos.
As a result, a couple of Turquoise Trail Charter School players will be prevented from participating in it.
Santa Fe Public Public School athletic director Marc Ducharme said Friday afternoon the district’s seventh grade girls basketball tournament will be postponed until the first week of January to ensure adherence to eligibility requirements set forth by the New Mexico Activities Association, which oversees athletics and activities in middle and high schools.
The announcement came on the heels of Turquoise Trail’s win in the tournament semifinals over Gonzales Community School on Tuesday, in which a pair of eighth graders played in the game.
Ducharme said parents of Gonzales players pointed out an NMAA bylaw that states no eighth or seventh grader can play down a grade level in a sport or activity. He said, a lack of oversight regarding middle school rosters led to the error.
“As I’ve told people, I’m just trying to keep all the balls in the air, and in this case, I dropped the ball,” Ducharme said. “I’m gonna pick it up and put it back in the rotation and try and keep them all back up in the air again.”
Turquoise Trail Head Administrator Chris Eide said the issue was raised when one of the school’s eighth graders, who is the team’s leading scorer, made the winning basket to lead the Coyotes to the championship game in its first year playing under NMAA rules.
“They [Gonzales parents] didn’t complain about it earlier in the year when they beat us,” Eide said.
Ducharme said the district has elected to replay the half of the tournament bracket involving Turquoise Trail during the first week of January, with dates, times and venues to be determined. However, the district and the three schools on that side of the bracket — Gonzales, Turquoise Trail and Mandela International Magnet School — will review their respective rosters to ensure they abide by the NMAA’s eligibility rules.
As for the two eighth graders, Ducharme said neither will be eligible to play when the seventh grade tournament is restarted. However, Eide said another provision in the bylaws that outlines an age limit for participation could allow for one of the eighth graders to participate.
Dusty Young, the NMAA’s assistant director of public relations, said the organization talked with Santa Fe Public Schools officials regarding eligibility standards, but would not comment on specific details.
Eide said he told Ducharme he didn’t mind placing Turquoise Trail in the eighth grade division for the postseason. Ducharme said he opted to place the team in the seventh grade division since sixth graders comprised the majority of the roster, which is allowed by NMAA bylaws as long as a student at that grade level is not deprived of a roster spot.
Turquoise Trail, a state charter school, had played previous seasons in the Santa Fe Independent Youth League. The school’s team scheduled regular-season games with teams from Santa Fe Public Schools and Ducharme said he invited Turquoise Trail into the postseason tournament, which normally is held for participating district schools.
Ducharme said Turquoise Trail played the regular season with the eighth graders on the roster, and some opponents were aware of it. He had not heard complaints or issues about the players until the Coyotes’ semifinal win over Gonzales.
Steven Valdez, the head coach of Gonzales’ seventh grade team, said he was not aware of eighth graders on the team until after playing Turquoise Trail the first time. He added he was not aware Turquoise Trail would be in the tournament until he saw the bracket, and surmised his team likely would face the Coyotes.
He said he informed team parents of the two eighth graders and told them who to talk to about the situation. Valdez said he didn’t blame the players for the situation, but felt the district should have placed Turquoise Trail in the eighth grade bracket to avoid eligibility issues.
“It’s not fair to my girls, so I have to advocate for my team,” Valdez said. “And I completely understand Turquoise Trail advocating for their girls, as well. I don’t mind them in the tournament, just as long as we’re going against seventh grade girls.”
