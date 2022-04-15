Leandra Motelet traded one vault for another, and she parlayed that into an opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.
The Santa Fe High senior signed a letter of intent Thursday to compete as a pole vaulter at NCAA Division III school Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. Motelet cleared the 10th-best height in the state so far this season at 9 feet, which she recorded at the Los Lunas Invitational in the season-opening meet March 5.
Division III schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but Motelet, a three-year varsity performer, said Southwestern coaches showed interest in her through a recruiting website. As she and her family did more research, Motelet said they liked the school’s academic atmosphere, as well as the coaching staff.
“Southwestern was a good option,” Motelet said. “It’s close to home, and my parents liked it.”
Motelet once competed for Zia Gymnastics and excelled in the vault. As an eighth grader, she took second place in the Level 8 Regionals in Kansas City, Mo., before turning to track and field as sophomore. She said her gymnastics experienced proved to be fruitful for her transition to the pole vault — including the upside-down sensation when approaching the bar.
“I still had most of my gymnastics muscle,” Motelet said. “I was able to increase my strength even more.”
Santa Fe High head coach Peter Graham said Motelet’s work ethic also played a big role in her being able to adapt to the pole vault, which she truly started training for in April 2020.
“She knows how to compete and prepare,” Graham said. “She’s transferring that knowledge and experience to the pole vault. She just dove right into it.”
She finished in ninth place with a jump of 8-6 at Monday’s Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions, a midseason all-star competition that brings the state’s top athletes to Albuquerque. Graham and Motelet said they feel as if she is on the cusp of making a breakthrough in the event.
Motelet said a protégé of pole vault coach Steve Rivera told her earlier this week he sees the untapped potential she has. It’s just a matter of meshing technique and her natural ability.
“He was going 16 feet in college, and he told me, ‘You’re going to make a breakthrough,’ ” Motelet said. “’You just need that one extra turn or a little higher jump, but once you make that breakthrough, you’ll start clearing men’s heights.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.