Of all the times, distances and heights that prep track and field enthusiasts track, none might not be as more important this figure: 10.50.
That is the state record for the boys 100-meter dash, which has stood for 26 years. Santa Fe High sophomore Bryce Melton will face off with Class 5A's best 100 sprinters and history beginning Friday morning at the Class 4A/5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.
After running 10.49 at the District 5-5A meet last weekend, the eyes of many spectators, coaches and athletes will be on Melton when he steps into the starter's block for the 100 preliminary. He should have two chances to break the record set by Albuquerque Highland legend Bobby Newcombe in 1997 and matched by Albuquerque Manzano's Jordan Byrd in 2018.
State records can only be set at the state meet.
Melton will have a very busy weekend. He will be a part of the Demons' 400 and 800 relay teams, while also competing in the 200. Melton is also the top seed in that race, as he owns a 5A-best time of 21.33 that is .56 faster than Rio Rancho Cleveland's Evan Wysong. He will challenge the 5A mark of 21.53 set by Piedra Vista's Zach Johnson in 2016 and is just .14 away from the overall 200 mark owned by Albuquerque Volcano Vista's Alejandro Goldston since 2016.
In Class 4A, the biggest question is not if the Los Alamos girls will win the 4A title for the third straight year, it's by how much. The Lady Hilltoppers have recorded 183½ and 165 points over the past two state meets, which are the two highest point totals of any state champion regardless of class in the 21st century.
They come in holding the top seed in 15 of 20 events and a top-two seed in two other events.
Meanwhile, the boys team is looking to match the girls with its third straight title, albeit without the state record implications. Last year, the Hilltoppers beat Albuquerque Academy by a 115-97 score, and the two should duke it out again for the top spot.
Los Alamos junior Melaki Gutierrez is also in the conversation of toppling the overall 100 mark, as he posted a 10.53 at the Richard Harper Memorial Invitational on April 21, beating Melton by .02 in the preliminaries of that two-day meet.
Taos could have a good weekend in the 4A boys jumping events, as seniors Fabian Cordova and Marcus Trujillo are seeded second and fourth, respectively, in the long jump. Trujillo is the third seed in the triple jump, with Cordovoa right behind him in fourth.
Pojoaque could bring home an individual champion in the girls 4A javelin, as senior Sonya Quintana is the top seed in the event with a toss of 124 feet, 2½ inches.