Santa Fe High’s Bryce Melton, center, has a shot at at a state record in the 100 meters. The state record in 10.5 and, and last weekend he ran a 10.49.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Of all the times, distances and heights that prep track and field enthusiasts track, none might not be as more important this figure: 10.50.

That is the state record for the boys 100-meter dash, which has stood for 26 years. Santa Fe High sophomore Bryce Melton will face off with Class 5A's best 100 sprinters and history beginning Friday morning at the Class 4A/5A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.

After running 10.49 at the District 5-5A meet last weekend, the eyes of many spectators, coaches and athletes will be on Melton when he steps into the starter's block for the 100 preliminary. He should have two chances to break the record set by Albuquerque Highland legend Bobby Newcombe in 1997 and matched by Albuquerque Manzano's Jordan Byrd in 2018.

