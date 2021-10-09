With the first day of class right around the corner and a head coach not yet on the payroll, Sonia Goujon and the rest of her Santa Fe High girls soccer teammates took matters into their own hands.
A few times during July, she and the other players would message one another about getting together on the school’s pitch to conduct their own workouts.
No coaches, no real plan — but plenty of structure.
“We didn’t have a coach and we weren’t getting any practices, so we decided to do it ourselves,” Goujon said. “We came out here and ran our own thing until they brought someone in.”
As it turns out, it may have been the best thing that happened to the Demons. The time alone taught the players to communicate strategies among themselves, to point out ways each of them could be doing things better. A natural leadership chain developed with players policing themselves.
“I think everyone learned how to talk to each other about what we were supposed to be doing,” said team captain Jazzi Gonzalez. “There wasn’t a coach around to tell us what do so we had to listen to each other.”
What resulted was the foundation of what has been the best season in school history, one that has already seen the Demons establish school records for wins and goals scored — with one quarter of the regular season schedule still to be played.
The team crept into the top 10 of the Class 5A in September and cracked the top five a week or two ago. They kept their unblemished record intact until Saturday, when Albuquerque High scored the game-winning goal with three minutes remaining in double overtime. The Bulldogs’ 3-2 win dropped Santa Fe High to 14-1 overall and 4-1 in District 5-5A, a half-game behind Albuquerque High after a split between the clubs’ two meetings.
“I told the girls that losing [Saturday] isn’t the worst thing in the world, that we’re going to be OK,” said head coach Justin Najaka. “It does take some of the pressure off because the longer you go with an undefeated record, the more people pay attention. The target’s not as big anymore.”
A virtual lock for the 5A state tournament, Santa Fe High was the last unbeaten team in 5A. If the Demons win out, they will earn at least a tie for the district title and will likely land a top-four seed in the state tournament.
As nice as it all sounds, the Demons are a team that proudly traces its roots to what happened in the weeks and months heading into the season. The appointment of Najaka as the coach changed the culture, eliminating an environment some of the players said wasn’t entirely comfortable.
“The best thing about Justin is he lets us figure things out without telling us what to do,” Gonzalez said. “He doesn’t talk to players like most coaches do, at least not what we’re used to.”
“He’s not a yeller,” said goalkeeper Molly Wissman. “He really just talks to you and explains things. He gives you suggestions and lets you do what you need to do. He’s not out here screaming instructions.”
While Najaka stops short of saying he’s a middle-aged man who has found the Rosetta stone and learned the secret of perfect communication with teenagers, he said he’s learned that the most effective way to get his point across is by remaining calm and making his players feel like they’re equal participants in any conversation.
“I mean, if they say they like the way I’m doing things, then great,” he said after a recent win against Rio Grande. “When I came in here, I saw a team with a lot of talent and a lot of young players who will be here for a while. They were already good when I came in, so I didn’t see the need to make a lot of huge changes.”
Perhaps the biggest change of all was simply empowering the girls, leading them to believe they were capable of bigger and better things. Hired just three weeks before the season began, he was on the sidelines the day the Demons traveled to St. Michael’s and handed the defending Class 1A-3A state champions a 4-0 loss — their first win over the Lady Horsemen in 25 years.
It took off from there. Before Saturday’s match, they’d outscored their opponents 97-2 behind a ball-control offense led by Gonzalez and senior Allison Segura-Maze. The two have combined for 49 goals, while Goujon and Asha Smelser had 21 between them.
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the future is brighter than it’s ever been for Santa Fe High girls soccer.
Goujon and Segura-Maze are two of just four seniors on the roster, one loaded with talented underclassmen and solid players at the subvarsity level.
Of course, setbacks include injuries. Najaka said junior defender Margarita Marion suffered a knee injury Saturday that could keep her out for a while. The same game saw sophomore midfielder Lily Earnest go down with a concussion that could keep her out of the lineup at least a week.
Regardless, the Demons are here to stay — and all signs point to those early days in the heat of the summer.
“We were already close,” Wissman said. “But being out here by ourselves and then having Justin come in, it’s a lot more fun now.”
