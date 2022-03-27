Santa Fe High’s baseball facility is ready for a much-needed and long overdue face-lift. The natural grass field will be replaced with artificial turf in a weekslong project that begins in early April.
The Demons have to sacrifice home games against Robertson and Capital in order for the work to begin in the days following next weekend’s district opener against Albuquerque High, but it’s well worth it considering the reward that awaits the team when it reconvenes for the 2023 spring season.
“I mean, you never want to give up home games, but if we can clear out of there a little early to give those guys a head start, we’ll gladly do it,” said Santa Fe High coach Ian Farris.
The Demons’ home doubleheader against Capital on April 23 will now be played across town at the Jaguars’ facility. Capital’s field got the most recent makeover, stripping the prairie dog-strewn outfield and replacing it with a brand new turf surface that included a new softball facility.
Farris said the upgrade will transform Santa Fe High’s facility into one worthy of a state playoff program with its sights set on one day hosting a postseason game or two.
While we’re on the subject of Demons baseball, their doubleheader at Cibola on Saturday had a curious situation regarding the dimensions of the Cougars’ pitching mound.
Specs say a mound must be 10 inches above the level of home plate, but Cibola’s — from a bystander’s perspective, anyway — appeared to be much higher. The slope of the front face was rounded and seemed steeper than normal.
Farris joked that it looked 3 feet high. Demons pitcher C.J. Garcia said it definitely felt taller than normal and it took a little getting used to.
“Yeah it just felt weird,” he said. “It felt like I was throwing downhill or something.”
Pojoaque Valley’s Mateo Soveranez came oh-so-close to pulling off perfection Saturday afternoon. While the Elks dominated Thoreau to the tune of a 21-0 blowout at home, Soveranez, a junior who is the grandson of legendary football and basketball official David Soveranez, came one hit away from throwing a perfect game.
He had to settle for a one-hitter, striking out 10 Hawks while facing 13 batters.
Volleyball enthusiasts will be in for a treat April 14 in Taos’ Otero Gymnasium. New Mexico Highlands University and Adams State University will hold a volleyball scrimmage at the school, set for 6 p.m.
Ticket price is $5, and all proceeds will go toward the Taos High School volleyball program.
Taos head coach Anita Rodriguez said NMHU head coach Tom Duke suggested the idea and coordinated with Adams State head coach Lindy Mortensen to make it happen. It also helped that Rodriguez played for Duke when he coached at Taos in the late 1990s, and his wife, Amy Duke, is an assistant under Rodriguez.
The donation drive to help New Mexico School for the Deaf senior basketball player Bruce Brewer Jr. picked up steam. He is more than halfway to his goal of raising $4,500 to compete for Team USA for the 2022 Deaflympics, to be held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, May 1-15. As of Sunday, almost $3,000 has been raised for Brewer, who was selected after a sterling senior year in which he averaged 27.6 points,
8.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The money will go toward airfare, food and hotel expenses during his stay there.
Those interested in donating can call 505-988-9715, ext. 7028 or mail checks to the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504.
Donations are also being taken online at bit.ly/37AEsGC.
The ejection seat that is the NCAA transfer portal is already getting a workout at the University of New Mexico.
The Lobos basketball team has had two players from this season’s roster throw their names into the portal, although neither was considered a huge contributor to the 2021-22 season.
Guard Jeremiah Francis entered the portal Thursday, while guard Saquan Singleton did so Saturday. Francis was a junior this season while Singleton is a senior. Singleton has one year of eligibility remaining while Francis has two.
Francis was a ballyhooed transfer from North Carolina two years ago, one of the last “gotcha” recruits signed by former Lobos coach Paul Weir. The 6-foot-1 point guard never panned out, drifting from a regular starter in 2020-21 to a seldom-used reserve under new coach Richard Pitino this season. He appeared in just 12 games, scoring 20 points.
A 6-6 guard, Singleton started eight games this season after starting all
22 games for Weir last season. His scoring average dipped from 8.0 to 4.6 as he dealt with multiple health issues, not to mention his noted struggles shooting the ball from 3-point range (26.1 percent in two years) and at the free-throw line (48.1 percent in two years).
The Lobos have now had four players enter the portal since the start of Pitino’s first season, joining big men Gethro Muscadin and Valdir Manuel.
Santa Fe’s Santos Rugby Club rebounded from a rough outing in El Paso last week to down the Albuquerque Brujos 39-27 at the Municipal Recreation Complex on Saturday, avenging a 25-15 loss March 12 in Albuquerque.
The Santos showed their best form of the season in the opening 25 minutes, scoring three five-point tries and converting each into seven-point scores, thanks to conversion kicks by Mark Woodward.
Down 21-0, the Brujos finally broke through Santa Fe’s defense for a long passing movement after 29 minutes, but a diving tackle by Isaiah Sanchez set up a successful tryline stand to deny a potential score. That proved crucial as the Brujos trimmed the lead to 21-17 with a short-range, converted try just a minute into the game’s second half.
Los Santos answered seven minutes later when center Ben Schlappi barreled over in the right corner to complete a penalty play close to the visitors’ line. Woodward, the Hong Kong native, kept his conversion rate at 100 percent despite a kick from a steep angle to make it 28-17. He padded the lead to 31-17 with a three-point penalty kick in the 27th minute.
Los Santos will return a visit from
El Paso’s Scorpion Rugby Club on April 2.
The New Mexico United will be featured in an upcoming five-part Showtime documentary set to air just before the start of the World Cup in Qatar. The network is making stops on every continent to discuss how the sport is used to branch out to different parts of society in an attempt to increase reforms and spread diversity.
The United will be the North American entry, and Showtime had a camera crew in Albuquerque for the club’s home opener on March 13 against Las Vegas. The crew will return at a later date to get B-roll footage from a drone during an undetermined home match this summer.
Too bad they didn’t attend Saturday’s match against Orange County SC. They could have gotten aerial footage of OC striker Erick Torres Padilla, a former MLS and Mexican national team player who goes by the nickname “El Cubo,” a moniker given to him because (according to his Wiki page) of his, “large, cubical shaped head.”
Ouch.
