He’s a man on a mission, a wrestler whose singular focus has transformed him into a machine with just one purpose.
“I want this, I’ve been thinking about only one thing for a long time,” said Elijah Martinez, a Santa Fe High senior who stared into the void as he spoke about next month’s state championships.
On Saturday, he took a significant step in the right direction, rolling to the 182-pound title at the Joe Vivian Classic at Albuquerque High. He capped a busy weekend by beating Zander Doyle of Los Lunas, 5-1, in the championship match.
Held in a darkened gym under a singular spotlight suspended directly above the mat, Saturday’s finals offered an odd chance for Martinez to come face to face with the ghost that, in part, drives him to places he might not have reached without it. It was just in May that he built a 7-2 lead on Carlsbad’s Jake Fuentes in the
182-pound championship match in the 5A state tournament.
Fuentes rallied for a 9-8 win, a stunning turnaround that left Martinez scarred — but also with the power to ignite a fire that makes him the most feared wrestler in his weight class this season.
“You want to know what drives him? Look right out there,” said Santa Fe High coach Lucas Trujillo, standing with his arms crossed as he nodded in the direction of the 195-pound finals taking place about 30 feet away.
That’s where Fuentes was busy claiming his own Joe Vivian title with a majority decision over Farmington’s Ezequiel Borunda. Fuentes bumped up a level to
195 pounds this season, erasing any chance of a rematch in the state finals Feb. 19 at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
Martinez admits he doesn’t think about Fuentes as much as he thinks about the feeling he had after that loss. He said he wouldn’t mind a rematch, but the only way that’s going to happen is if Fuentes cut his weight back down to 182.
As it is, Martinez is doing his part to stay at that weight. He tipped the scales in the mid-160s last year and has increased his body mass to the point where he now weighs about 175.
“I got there by grinding every day in the weight room,” Martinez said. “I do feel stronger, but it took a lot of hard work every day with the gym and eating right.”
Martinez hasn’t lost all season. A week ago he won the prestigious Conflict at Cleveland championship, and before that, he earned titles at three tournaments in December.
In truth, all the medals he’s collected were won, Trujillo said, over the summer months when he practically lived in the gym. He spent countless hours honing his skills, ruminating about everything he could’ve done better.
“That’s made him so much better,” Trujillo said. “He’s a great technical wrestler, but when you add everything he went through, it gives him the motivation to reach that next level.”
Now just a month shy of returning to state as a prohibitive favorite, the goal is painfully simple: Stay unbeaten and climb to the top step when the awards ceremony begins.
When he talks about his journey, Martinez said the experience of playing football in the fall helped keep him fresh. It also helped bridge the gap between an offseason that felt like an eternity and the challenging schedule the wrestling campaign provides.
As he’s gotten better, the attention has started to roll in from college recruiters. On Saturday, he took time to discuss his future with one school recruiter who was on hand to watch him.
As exciting as it is to contemplate his future, Martinez returns to the tunnel vision that has led him so well to this point.
“I don’t want to make any decisions yet,” he said. “I just want to see how the rest of my senior year goes and think about that later.”
It all leads back to his ability to remain on task, a trait Trujillo has helped him with. With his left shoulder packed in ice following Saturday’s match, Martinez said he has learned how to tune out the world when preparing for each step of his journey.
While most wrestlers have a tendency to pace back and forth like a caged animal prior to taking the mat, he has learned to channel his energy into a mental exercise that tamps down his anxiety.
“Coach told me to focus on what I need to do, to try to stay calm and lower my heart rate,” Martinez said. “It’s almost like meditation, I guess. I focus as hard as I can on what I need to do, trying to slow my heart and block things out. Just stay calm and breathe.”
That calm is released into a flurry of carefully crafted moves when the whistle blows. He said it allows him to anticipate an opponent’s attack and remain in control.
“You see that all the time with Elijah; he’s disciplined and driven,” Trujillo said. “You don’t see that a lot, but with him — he took everything he already knew and just got better after what happened to him last year.”
If all goes well, last year will become but a distant memory, replaced by a newer, less painful version four weeks from now. Until then, it’s one controlled breath, one controlled heartbeat at a time.
