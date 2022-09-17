091722_JG_SFv.Manzano2.jpg

Pablo Montano sacks Albuquerque Manzano quarterback Eddie Romero during Saturday's game at Wilson Stadium in Albuquerque. Santa Fe High held Manzano to 84 yards and forced four first-half turnovers.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — Good news — finally. 

The first four weeks of the season for the Santa Fe High Demons was riddled with almost every imaginable piece of bad news a football team could take. 

From a rash of injuries, to an almost inoperable offense, to illness that affected players and coaches, Murphy's Law was in effect. 

